Quentin Tarantino Says No One Thought Harvey Weinstein Was a Rapist, but Regrets Not Having a ‘Man-to-Man Talk’
For many a movie, as Quentin Tarantino went, so went Harvey Weinstein: “Pulp Fiction” shot both its writer/director and Weinstein’s independent shingle Miramax into the Hollywood stratosphere and forged a partnership that would span eight of Tarantino’s 10 feature films. But for all those years of...
CNN Chief Doesn’t View Fox News, MSNBC as His Rivals: ‘My Competition Is Frankly … HGTV and Netflix’
During an appearance on “On With Kara Swisher,” CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht opened about who he sees as competition for the cable news channel, and it isn’t Fox News. “I’m not looking at it through trying to appeal to ‘lean into the left’ or...
Ellen Pompeo Bids Farewell to ‘Grey’s Anatomy': ‘I’ll Definitely Be Back to Visit’
After 19 seasons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Ellen Pompeo is bidding adieu to her “Grey’s Anatomy” character. The ABC star, whose final dates for the show were announced last week, shared an Instagram post in which she said she’ll “definitely be back to visit.”
Ryan Reynolds Co-Wrote a ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Never Got Made: ‘Maybe One Day’
According to Reynolds, the film "got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox"
Kristen Bell Says Getting D’Arcy Carden Cast in ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding’ Was a ‘Duh’ Moment (Video)
"There is no one that I'd rather have help me put my underwear back on than D'Arcy Carden," Bell told TheWrap
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Credits Scene Explained: Royal Secrets
We break down that big surprise and its larger ramifications
‘EO’ Review: Cannes’ Oldest Director Gives Us a Silly, Entertaining Trifle About a Donkey
Jerzy Skolimowski seems mostly interested in making his camera swoop and soar and perform stupid pet tricks
How ‘RRR’ Composers Wrote the Euphoric, Show-Stopping Tune ‘Naatu Naatu’
TheWrap magazine: The insanely catchy song would be the first Indian-composed nominee in the Best Original Song category in 14 years
‘Disenchanted’ Review: Amy Adams Sequel Breaks the Spell
While the first movie subverted Disney fairy-tale tropes, this follow-up seems determined to revive them
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Author Soman Chainani Is Hopeful for a Sequel
The author also tells TheWrap about the upcoming limited series adaptation of Beasts and Beauty
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Author Soman Chainani Credits Taylor Swift for Inspiring His Gender-Flipped Fantasy
I always used to say, Look, if Taylor Swift can make so much money writing music about the boys she hates, why cant I?'," the author told TheWrap
‘Bones and All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
Luca Guadagnino's film feels like a mad science experiment to see if Raw can coexist with Badlands in the body of a gooey Young Adult love tale
Inside ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 and Its ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye: ‘It Was Like a Tear Fest’
When creator Liz Feldman began writing “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s dark comedy about the undying bond between two polar opposite women, it was an exercise in therapy and healing; the longtime comedic writer-producer — who had experienced yearslong infertility issues and the loss of close friends and relatives to sudden illness — had no intention of making a streaming hit, but the series’ explorations of loss, grief and finding compassion in others resonated, from a global audience to the Television Academy. And in Season 3, more twists and turns abound, as do the triumphs of friendship, depths of despair and swells of hope.
‘Poker Face’ Review: Russell Crowe Bluffs His Way Through Screenwriting Debut
When you hear the phrase “poker face,” you might get a certain pop song stuck in your head, or you might conjure up an image of stoicism, unreadability — the kind of expression that helps a gambler take home the pot. Russell Crowe is adept at such...
‘The Inspection’ Review: Military Coming-of-Age Drama Feels Like an Instant Queer Classic
Documentarian Elegance Bratton brings assured filmmaking skills and life experience to this powerful narrative debut
‘The Menu’ Film Review: Ralph Fiennes Serves Revenge, Cold or Hot, But Always With Style
You’ll find many mysteries in Mark Mylod’s gourmet horror comedy “The Menu,” not the least of which is the impenetrable enigma of whether or not Mylod even likes gourmet food. The film is full of mouth-watering images of tasty morsels, but the cast is almost exclusively populated by foodies who, according to the screenplay, don’t deserve to live, let alone eat fancy things.
Adele Appears to Vanish Into Thin Air at Opening Night of Vegas Residency (Video)
The "30" singer-songwriter left fans scratching their heads when she disappeared behind a cloud of confetti at the close of her show
Over 30% of Marvel Fans Fatigued by Constant Stream of MCU Content, Fandom Study Finds
Fandom’s fourth annual report found that over one third of Marvel fans claim they are fatigued from the constant output of Marvel Cinematic Universe content. Though Marvel has developed several television shows in the past two years, Fandom’s wiki traffic indicates that box office releases still draw a healthy amount of viewers. In other words, these fans may complain about fatigue, but they’re still watching the movies and shows.
‘Wednesday’ Review: Jenna Ortega Delightfully Seethes in Netflix’s Moody YA Mystery
How do you solve a problem like Wednesday Addams? On the face of it, the eldest child of the cheerfully goth Addams Family has it made in the shadows: She’s become the clear favorite Addams ever since her shift from a mildly morose little kid on the “Addams Family” sitcom from the ’60s (based on the comics by Charles Addams) to the deadpan comic engine of the “Addams Family” movies of the ’90s (based on both the series and the comics), where she perfectly played by a young Christina Ricci. But Ricci’s success in those Barry Sonnenfeld comedies has meant that future incarnations of the Addams Family have struggled to figure out how to keep Wednesday in the spotlight. A short-lived Broadway musical cast her as a conflicted young adult, yearning for her normie boyfriend and self-conscious about her family’s weirdness; the recent animated movies made her more of a disdainful child prodigy. Neither approach feels quite right; both sand down the character’s sharper edges.
