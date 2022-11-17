ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 and Its ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye: ‘It Was Like a Tear Fest’

When creator Liz Feldman began writing “Dead to Me,” Netflix’s dark comedy about the undying bond between two polar opposite women, it was an exercise in therapy and healing; the longtime comedic writer-producer — who had experienced yearslong infertility issues and the loss of close friends and relatives to sudden illness — had no intention of making a streaming hit, but the series’ explorations of loss, grief and finding compassion in others resonated, from a global audience to the Television Academy. And in Season 3, more twists and turns abound, as do the triumphs of friendship, depths of despair and swells of hope.
‘The Menu’ Film Review: Ralph Fiennes Serves Revenge, Cold or Hot, But Always With Style

You’ll find many mysteries in Mark Mylod’s gourmet horror comedy “The Menu,” not the least of which is the impenetrable enigma of whether or not Mylod even likes gourmet food. The film is full of mouth-watering images of tasty morsels, but the cast is almost exclusively populated by foodies who, according to the screenplay, don’t deserve to live, let alone eat fancy things.
Over 30% of Marvel Fans Fatigued by Constant Stream of MCU Content, Fandom Study Finds

Fandom’s fourth annual report found that over one third of Marvel fans claim they are fatigued from the constant output of Marvel Cinematic Universe content. Though Marvel has developed several television shows in the past two years, Fandom’s wiki traffic indicates that box office releases still draw a healthy amount of viewers. In other words, these fans may complain about fatigue, but they’re still watching the movies and shows.
‘Wednesday’ Review: Jenna Ortega Delightfully Seethes in Netflix’s Moody YA Mystery

How do you solve a problem like Wednesday Addams? On the face of it, the eldest child of the cheerfully goth Addams Family has it made in the shadows: She’s become the clear favorite Addams ever since her shift from a mildly morose little kid on the “Addams Family” sitcom from the ’60s (based on the comics by Charles Addams) to the deadpan comic engine of the “Addams Family” movies of the ’90s (based on both the series and the comics), where she perfectly played by a young Christina Ricci. But Ricci’s success in those Barry Sonnenfeld comedies has meant that future incarnations of the Addams Family have struggled to figure out how to keep Wednesday in the spotlight. A short-lived Broadway musical cast her as a conflicted young adult, yearning for her normie boyfriend and self-conscious about her family’s weirdness; the recent animated movies made her more of a disdainful child prodigy. Neither approach feels quite right; both sand down the character’s sharper edges.
