Publix Announces New Store Location in MillbrookBryan DijkhuizenMillbrook, AL
Walmart Temporarily Closes This Location in AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenAlabama State
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Closes Location In AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenAlabama State
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL will Become the Main Training Hub for the Boeing MH-139A 'Grey Wolf'Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
Shelby Reporter
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
WSFA
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery-area Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers. The group works to supply homebound senior citizens with nutritious meals directly on their doorsteps. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging operates the program year-round, but one day is unlike the rest. “This is...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
WSFA
Selma school, city leaders host forum to address dangers to youths
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of leaders from the city of Selma, Dallas County, and Selma City Schools is calling on the community to “save the youth.”. The cry for help comes after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital on Nov. 8 during a campus emergency.
Wetumpka Herald
New family, same old family tradition at Wetumpka's Skatezone 2000
Perdue’s hope to continue legacy of Skatezone built by the Cole family. For more than two decades Skatezone 2000 has provided entertainment for the youth of Wetumpka and beyond. Now another family is continuing the tradition of clean family fun — Gardner and Tina Perdue. The Perdues were...
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Board of Education to appoint new member
Due to the withdrawal of the winning candidate for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 race, the Pike County Board of Education will now be tasked with appointing the District 4 representative. Tony May withdrew from the race before the general election but it was too late to...
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
Alabama man set to be executed for fatally beating, stabbing wife of debt-ridden preacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man is scheduled to be executed via lethal injection this week for fatally stabbing and beating a preacher’s wife in 1988. According to court documents, Charles Sennett, a minister with the Church of Christ, hired Billy Williams to kill his wife, Elizabeth Sennett. Williams reportedly recruited Kenneth Eugene Smith and John Parker to carry out the murder, and Charles agreed to pay Williams, Smith, and Parker $1,000 each.
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
WSFA
Search underway for missing Perry County man
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray or partial gray hair.
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
