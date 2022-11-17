Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
lowndessignal.com
Drive-thru Thanksgiving food distribution gives back to Lowndes County communit
Lowndes County Probate Judge Lashandra Myrick partnered with Sheriff Chris West to host their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway, handing out whole chicken hens and bundles of collard greens on Saturday. Citizens and volunteers donate funds to support the effort, Myrick said. The sheriff’s office purchases meat with donations and the...
selmasun.com
Selma Housing Authority to hold Thanksgiving food drive
Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will hold a Thanksgiving food drive on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. SHA will give away 100 turkeys. One turkey will be given to each vehicle. The food drive will be held at SHA's location 444 Washington Street in Selma.
selmasun.com
Selma officer wants to bring candy factory back to life as venue for kids and cops
A Selma police officer is bringing the old candy factory back to life as an event and recreation center for young people. . “I started working in law enforcement in 2018,” Lewis Atkins said. “I was working in the Dallas County Jail. I noticed it was teenagers I was processing, kids from 16 to 19 years old.”
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army of Montgomery receives large donation from Montgomery Head Start
The Salvation Army of Montgomery received a huge donation thanks to a local organization. The Montgomery Community Action Head Start presented the Salvation Army with over 29,000 pounds of canned goods. The non-perishable items were collected during a can food drive in October. Parents of students 2-5 years old collected...
Andalusia Star News
Communities set to host annual Christmas parades
Four Covington County communities are gearing up for the holiday season with their annual Christmas parades on the first three days of December. The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the city of Andalusia’s Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 1, beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” For more information email laura@andalusiachamber.com, maggie@andalusiachamber.com, or call 334-222-2030.
WSFA
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Meals on Wheels this Thanksgiving
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery-area Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers. The group works to supply homebound senior citizens with nutritious meals directly on their doorsteps. The Montgomery Area Council on Aging operates the program year-round, but one day is unlike the rest. “This is...
alabamanews.net
Three People Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say three people were killed in a head-on crash in Montgomery County. State troopers say 75-year-old George Turner of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was driving a car that hit an SUV on U.S. Highway 331, about 15 miles south of Montgomery. The wreck happened at about 12:35PM Tuesday, but information is just now being released.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes Academy building – heart of Lowndesboro community for nearly 100 years
Lowndes Academy began serving Lowndes County families’ educational needs in 1966. But the school’s legacy spans back nearly a century through a historic structure at the heart of the Lowndesboro community. The campus’ main building, constructed in 1924, remains a source of pride today for students who connect...
WSFA
Search underway for missing Perry County man
PERRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jimmy Ray Coley, 74, was last seen at his Marion residence on Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He is described as 5′8″ tall, weighing about 110 lbs. with hazel eyes and gray or partial gray hair.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
selmasun.com
Selma to be part of Levitt AMP live music grants
Selma is among those to be chosen for the Levitt AMP grants to allow for a series of free outdoor concerts. Each community chosen receives a $90,000 matching grant. The Riverfront Amphitheater will be the site of Selma's music festivities.
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
This is Brewton, Alabama: Past and present
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — 60 miles north of the coast, a town of 5,200 people surrounded by woods and waterways, has a legacy across the globe. The town is Brewton, Ala. Mayor Yank Lovelace took office in 2012. His family is a founding family with roots that go back to the early 1800s. “Brewton was […]
Eat for free, only pay if you can at Brewton restaurant
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Lisa McMillan treats everyone like family. Her restaurant, Drexell & Honeybees, offers great down-home cookin’. BBQ ribs, meatloaf, squash casserole, corn and other tasty stuff is always cooking in the kitchen. The one thing you won’t find is a cash register or a credit card machine, though. “Anyone can come in […]
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
alabamanews.net
Seven Juveniles Charged in a String of Fires in Selma
Several juveniles in Selma find themselves facing felony charges. They’re suspects in a recent rash of fires in the city. District Attorney Michael Jackson says a total of seven juveniles are accused of setting three separate fires. The first fire happened at the Selma Wal-Mart. Authorities say four juveniles...
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
Alabama man set to be executed for fatally beating, stabbing wife of debt-ridden preacher
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man is scheduled to be executed via lethal injection this week for fatally stabbing and beating a preacher’s wife in 1988. According to court documents, Charles Sennett, a minister with the Church of Christ, hired Billy Williams to kill his wife, Elizabeth Sennett. Williams reportedly recruited Kenneth Eugene Smith and John Parker to carry out the murder, and Charles agreed to pay Williams, Smith, and Parker $1,000 each.
