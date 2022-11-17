Read full article on original website
apr.org
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
alreporter.com
Newly elected Rep. Brock Colvin will be youngest member of the Alabama Legislature
27-year-old Brock Colvin is now the youngest sitting member of the Alabama Legislature. Campaign Photo. Perhaps the youngest state legislator ever elected in Alabama was former state representative Kerry Rich, R-Albertville, who was 23 during his initial term in the state House in 1974. Now, 27-year-old Brock Colvin, Rich’s successor...
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database. Secretary of State-Elect Wes Allen sent a letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, notifying them Alabama will be withdrawing once he takes office. ERIC is a 32-state […]
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
altoday.com
Personnel Update: Tracey Arnold named Chief of Staff for Alabama House Majority
On Thursday, Alabama House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen announced that he has named Tracey Arnold as the Chief of the Staff of the Alabama House of Representatives Majority Caucus. Arnold is a twenty-year veteran of Alabama legislative operations. She will begin transitioning to her new role immediately. Arnold has served...
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
Democrat Abrams ran for governor 4 years ago but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she lost by a larger margin. Analysts are uncertain whether it was her message or political party.
How cold did it get last night?
It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
Alabama coastal projects will receive $47 million from Deepwater Horizon-based fund
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation has approved five restoration and conservation projects in Alabama’s Gulf Coast region, a total of $47 million for what will be the final projects funded through a program established after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster. The NFWF selected the projects for...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
wtvy.com
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight
The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
Alabama officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is reminding hunters in Lauderdale and Colbert County of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing this weekend.
thebamabuzz.com
“The Forgotten Creeks” documentary and “Alabama Folk” podcast premiere this week
A new documentary about the history of Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a podcast featuring Alabama folk artists are premiering this week. “The Forgotten Creeks” a new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians is premiering on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Viewers can also begin streaming the program on APT’s websitehttps://aptv.org/episode/forgotten-creeks-program-forgottencreeks/ and the PBS video app.
