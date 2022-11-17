ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

apr.org

Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won

Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database. Secretary of State-Elect Wes Allen sent a letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, notifying them Alabama will be withdrawing once he takes office. ERIC is a 32-state […]
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How cold did it get last night?

It was a cold night -- and morning -- across Alabama on Friday. Lows ranged from the low 20s to the low 30s across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s a look at some of the unofficial low temperatures across the state for Friday morning:. Anniston:...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives

ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

“The Forgotten Creeks” documentary and “Alabama Folk” podcast premiere this week

A new documentary about the history of Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a podcast featuring Alabama folk artists are premiering this week. “The Forgotten Creeks” a new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians is premiering on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Viewers can also begin streaming the program on APT’s websitehttps://aptv.org/episode/forgotten-creeks-program-forgottencreeks/ and the PBS video app.
ALABAMA STATE

