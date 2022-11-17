Read full article on original website
Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
THURS: Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his New Mexico stop, + More
Buttigieg gets an earful about tribal roads during his stop in N.M. - Shaun Griswold, Source New Mexico. Tribal leaders in New Mexico had a simple message to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Give us money to fix roads, and patch up the broken agreement the federal government has failed to maintain.
New Mexico AG Hector Balderas selected to be president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school's board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a national search. The...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes...
Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico
“We know many families are struggling, so it’s nice to be able to help provide some much-needed relief in time for the holidays,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.
FEMA opts not to hire a New Mexican to rule on claims for Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire
About 100 people gathered Thursday in a Las Vegas middle school hall to offer public comments for how FEMA should administer $2.5 billion in aid for victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) The Federal Emergency Management Agency held its first public meeting...
New Mexico remains among “Least Free” US states in latest Index of Economic Freedom
The 2022 edition of the Canada-based Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of North America 2022 is out and for yet another year New Mexico remains at the very bottom among US states in terms of economic freedom. Economic freedom is the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisions.
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has named a Republican business leader and former deputy chief of staff to the state’s last Democratic governor to lead her transition team and help build her administration. Sharing transition duties are Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and...
Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone
PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
KRWG News This Week- Southern New Mexico's uncertain water future
This week, KC Counts talks with Dr. Kurt Anderson, a supervisor at the Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District who shares more about the challenges intense drought and climate change pose for our region. Also, Anthony Moreno talks with Dr. Stewart Kelter, a retired clinical psychologist about mental health, trauma, and bullying.
Outcry: The search for answers in New Mexico’s missing, murdered and indigenous persons cases
The issue of missing and murdered indigenous persons have come into the spotlight in recent years. KOAT has focused on highlighting cases of missing, murdered and indigenous persons while searching for answers and solutions to the ongoing crisis. The crisis and missing data. High rates of assault, abduction and the...
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
Millions in debt relief coming to New Mexico healthcare professionals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief. The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
