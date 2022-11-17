ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

Legislation to repeal New Mexico prohibition on rent control

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens rallied in New Mexico Saturday for a push to end the prohibition on rent control. The rally was held by The People's Housing Project — a grassroots organization of Albuquerque residents advocating for affordable, safe, clean housing in neighborhoods that meet community needs. Sen....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone

PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
CHANDLER, AZ
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- Southern New Mexico's uncertain water future

This week, KC Counts talks with Dr. Kurt Anderson, a supervisor at the Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District who shares more about the challenges intense drought and climate change pose for our region. Also, Anthony Moreno talks with Dr. Stewart Kelter, a retired clinical psychologist about mental health, trauma, and bullying.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Millions in debt relief coming to New Mexico healthcare professionals

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief. The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy