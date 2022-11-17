Read full article on original website
EW.com
The Masked Singer's Bride was 'pissed' over elimination: 'Never let the fans be in charge'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Bride hast stomped off The Masked Singer stage for the last time. After being crowned King on last week's episode, Wednesday's Comedy Roast Night saw the betrothed pink dinosaur get the boot after a new battle with Snowstorm and Avocado (who was also eliminated and revealed). And though the panelists couldn't place him (even though they'd guessed him in past seasons), many fans knew all along that none other than professional wrestler and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho was behind the mask.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Avocado Is a Controversial Comedian
The Masked Singer finally jumped on the Avocado trend with this week's "Comedy Roast Night" episode. After Snowstorm was introduced, it was time for Avacado to take the stage. Since comedy was the theme of the night, it was unsurprising that the singer turned out to be a stand-up comic! Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
NME
Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”
Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
In Style
Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
'Stranger Things' star Matthew Modine said he did 'everything I could' to protect Millie Bobby Brown from being 'destroyed' by fame
Matthew Modine and Millie Bobby Brown's "Stranger Things" characters, Dr. Brenner and Eleven, have a close but fraught relationship.
Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon for ‘a few months’: report
While Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were just spotted together for the first time at Bono’s concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, insiders say they’ve been getting to know each other for quite some time. The Oscar winner, 58, and the fine jewelry exec, 32, “have...
ETOnline.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
What The Kids From Teen Mom Look Like Now
When MTV's "Teen Mom” hit the scene in 2008, it was an emotional and impactful ride. Over the years, millions of fans have looked on as the cast faced the raw realities of becoming teen parents. Their time in the spotlight has definitely shaped the lives of the teen moms, who've shared some of their most vulnerable and shocking moments with the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead final episode deaths ranked from least likely to DEAD
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead loves a bit of death. It's in the name! But after tons of faves were killed off in the first few seasons, a reluctance to keep murdering the cast seemed to set in. Suddenly, a mighty strong case of plot...
Collider
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice
DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"
Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
HipHopDX.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Backlash Over 'Blackfishing' Selfie
Bhad Bhabie is speaking out after her latest set of selfies garnered an overwhelming response of “blackfishing” accusations. Almost immediately after sharing a few videos of herself on her Instagram Story on Monday (November 14), the “Cash Me Outside” originator became the subject of fodder, as social media users noted her darker-than-usual skin tone and her larger lips.
msn.com
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
Blake Lively Reminds Us Pregnancy Style Doesn't Have to be Matronly During a Rare Night Out in NYC
Blake Lively got in touch with her Gossip Girl roots during a rare night out in New York City with a friend, and the soon-to-be mom of four looked stylish as ever as she walked the streets of her old stomping grounds with her baby bump on display. With her blonde tresses in loose waves, the A Simple Favor actress wore a slinky black slip dress, knee-high black boots, a chic gray cardigan, and a crossbody phone purse with a delicate chain strap — see the photos HERE. Lively is known to push the barriers of pregnancy fashion, opting to dress as...
TheWrap
