ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Caribou Coffee opens next week in Weston

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTMme_0jDhRfus00
Courtesy of Caribou Coffee

Wausau Pilot & Review

Caribou Coffee®, a national coffeehouse and Panera Brands company, will open its new Caribou Cabin location on Nov. 23 in Weston.

The new location, 2310 Schofield Ave., is at near the intersection of Schofield Avenue and Cutoff Road.

Caribou Cabins are just under 600 square feet with “Caribou-blue” exteriors. They feature drive-thru and walk-up windows only, with no interior seating. Company officials say the compact design was engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of Caribou’s signature handcrafted beverages.

Guests can find handcrafted beverages at Cabins as well as offerings from Caribou’s food menu, including a variety of breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.

There will be a grand opening celebration at the new Weston location with special offers Friday, Dec. 2. Guests visiting that day will enjoy $1 off any large or XL beverage. Additionally, for every transaction during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4), Caribou will donate $1 to the Woodson YMCA for its Community Supported Memberships. This program helps ensure the Woodson YMCA never has to turn anyone away for the inability to afford fees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Chico’s Restaurant

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The Wine Life: An amazing adventure

Editor’s note: The Wine Life, by Ron Glaman, is a special feature from Vino Latte in Wausau that will help you appreciate and better understand the wonderful world of wine, from tasting and buying tips to food pairing recommendations and more. Learn more about Vino Latte at 3309 Terrace Ct., Wausau, or online at http://www.vino-latte.com/.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau gears up for holiday parade

WAUSAU – Wausau Events will bring back Wausau’s annual holiday parade for. another year in downtown Wausau, this year featuring more than 75 floats. The parade, themed holiday characters, will be held Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue. The parade ends at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Apple Bourbon Smash

This week’s featured cocktail is by special request, from a reader who asked for a bourbon drink to satisfy his craving. Penny was glad to oblige, with an absolutely mouth-watering drink, the Apple Bourbon Smash. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022

Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week:

Meow! Pleased to meet you. My name is Macaroon, and I hope to be living with you soon! I’m a sweet little kitten who has so much to offer my new humans…like hours of cuddling and so many kisses. Staff keep telling me that everyone is going to...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a Wausau duplex Friday morning. The Wausau Fire Department responded to a home on the corner of S 12th Ave and Thomas St just after 8 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home

Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Friends of library gear up for next book sale

WAUSAU –The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Carlsten Gallery to host interactive exhibit ‘That 70s Print Show’

STEVENS POINT – The Edna Carlsten Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a print show of one of the most prolific artistic decades – the 70s. “That 70s Print Show” will open at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The gallery, on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center, is free. Curated by Master Print Maker Julie Marie Ables, the show features local and visiting artists works from the 1970s as well as student work from the time and inspired by the decade.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21

A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra, Wausau Lyric Choir and Monteverdi Choral present Handel’s Messiah on December 10

[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce their 74th Season, entitled “Destinations.” With performances at various venues across Central Wisconsin including Sentry Theatre in Stevens Point and Woodlands Church in Plover, the CWSO Music Director, Andres Moran is ecstatic to bring live music back to central Wisconsin and continue to inspire audiences with their dedication to their craft.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

CVA to celebrate its history at new exhibit reception

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau will celebrate 40 years as an organization just as the city of Wausau celebrates 150 years of existence. To commemorate these anniversaries, the CVA will host a reception for its new exhibit “Historical ARTspective: 150 Years of Wausau,” now on display in the CVA Caroline S. Mark Gallery. The reception for this show and other new exhibits will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
WausauPilot

Delta to add seats, change flights from CWA in January

Travelers from Central Wisconsin Airport will see flight changes in January as Delta eliminates routes to Detroit, but adds larger aircraft that accommodates first, comfort plus and economy seats. CWA Director Brian Grefe said Delta is eliminating nationwide the 50-seat aircraft currently transporting passengers to both Detroit and Minneapolis airports....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WausauPilot

High school students selected for Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

WAUSAU – Student performers from 10 local high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2022-23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, The Grand announced recently. Auditions for the ensemble, one of two premiere vocal performance groups in the state representing the Jerry Awards program for musical theater excellence, were held over the summer and drew more than 50 Wisconsin high school performers. Now in its sixth year, this year’s ensemble features 24 students from Antigo, D.C. Everest, Eau Claire, Lakeland Union, Marshfield, Rhinelander and Wausau school districts.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Thousands without power in Weston

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy