Caribou Coffee opens next week in Weston

Courtesy of Caribou Coffee

Wausau Pilot & Review

Caribou Coffee®, a national coffeehouse and Panera Brands company, will open its new Caribou Cabin location on Nov. 23 in Weston.

The new location, 2310 Schofield Ave., is at near the intersection of Schofield Avenue and Cutoff Road.

Caribou Cabins are just under 600 square feet with “Caribou-blue” exteriors. They feature drive-thru and walk-up windows only, with no interior seating. Company officials say the compact design was engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of Caribou’s signature handcrafted beverages.

Guests can find handcrafted beverages at Cabins as well as offerings from Caribou’s food menu, including a variety of breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.

There will be a grand opening celebration at the new Weston location with special offers Friday, Dec. 2. Guests visiting that day will enjoy $1 off any large or XL beverage. Additionally, for every transaction during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4), Caribou will donate $1 to the Woodson YMCA for its Community Supported Memberships. This program helps ensure the Woodson YMCA never has to turn anyone away for the inability to afford fees.