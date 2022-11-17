Read full article on original website
Alabama cancels execution of inmate in 1988 murder because of trouble establishing venous access, time concerns
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cancels execution of inmate in 1988 murder because of trouble establishing venous access, time concerns.
2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui
HONOLULU (AP) — 2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui.
N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. October’s seasonally...
Visiting Las Vegas? Understanding cannabis culture, regulations in Nevada | Here Weed Go! podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. How's it growing folks! Welcome to the very first episode of my Las Vegas series of Here Weed Go!. I'm out here attending the world's largest cannabis conference, MJBizCon 2022. To help get...
Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats this...
See snow building as New York faces historic snowstorm
CNN correspondent Polo Sandoval reports from Buffalo, New York, as millions are facing a historic snowstorm and the governor announced a state of emergency.
North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion, an 18% increase from last year, according to an appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board. The increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas...
Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow
Residents of Buffalo and other communities near upstate New York are contending with a major storm that has covered the area in a thick blanket of snow.
Eating mushrooms in the wild
Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in “Mushroom Day” at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
Snow storm strikes parts of western, northern NY
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. The worst snowfall as of Friday morning was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York, including communities along the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Hochul's state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90. The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of snow in northern New York on the eastern edge of Lake Ontario, and in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.
OSU women's basketball: Beers leads Beavers in rout of Prairie View A&M
Oregon State freshman post Raegan Beers scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Beavers rolled to a 100-59 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday in a nonconference women's basketball matchup. Beers made 9 of 14 shots from the field and was 10 for 12 from the free-throw...
