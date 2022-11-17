ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. October's seasonally...
Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats this...
North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion, an 18% increase from last year, according to an appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board. The increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas...
Eating mushrooms in the wild

Oregon is home to hundreds of mushroom species and is one of the most diverse places in the world for fungus. In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there is no shortage of mushroom enthusiasts. Prospective hunter-gatherers took part Saturday in "Mushroom Day" at Beazell Memorial Forest and Education Center, held by Benton...
Snow storm strikes parts of western, northern NY

A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. The worst snowfall as of Friday morning was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York, including communities along the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Hochul's state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90. The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of snow in northern New York on the eastern edge of Lake Ontario, and in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.
