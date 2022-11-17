Read full article on original website
Accused Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty in federal court
MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – A Rochester man accused of running a large-scale drug trafficking operation is pleading guilty. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy out of Rochester which operated throughout southeastern Minnesota and elsewhere. Milliken was accused of organized the delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, to sub-distributors in the Rochester area between September 2021 and February 2022. Federal investigators say Milliken also collected and received drug proceeds and facilitated communications in support of the conspiracy.
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
KIMT
Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up an Olmsted County business
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck with a man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of terroristic threats. Smith was arrested in September after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says...
KIMT
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
Rochester Teen Charged for Machete Attack
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already facing felony assault charges in a different case is facing new charges stemming from an alleged machete attack. 18-year-old Jacob Bale was arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree and third-degree assault and terroristic threats. Prosecutors accuse Bale of striking a juvenile male in the head with a machete on October 12 at an apartment complex in the 350 block of Elton Hills Dr. Northwest.
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KIMT
Police investigating body found on 31st St. NE
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a dead body found in the 300 block of 31st St. NE. Sergeant Steve Thompson with RPD said at 11:37 a.m. the department received a call from a resident reporting a dead body. Once the department got to the...
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
KIMT
Woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Mason City business
MASON CITY, Iowa – A former Fleet Farm employee is pleading not guilty to stealing thousands of dollars. Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 55 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting January 3, 2023, for second-degree theft. Rosenmeyer is accused of taking cash out of a register at...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
2 juveniles assaulted, stabbed during altercation in Lyle; 2 arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Two juveniles were assaulted and suffered non-life threatening stab wounds during an altercation in Lyle earlier this week, according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. Mower County deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th St. in the City of Lyle at approximately...
KIMT
GoFundMe for Mason City family that had 4 kids die in fire tops $50K
MASON CITY, Iowa - A GoFundMe for a family that had four kids die in a house fire has raised more than $50,000. As of Saturday, just over $50,000 had been raised to help the family. The goal of the GoFundMe was $50,000. The Mason City Fire Department says its...
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
