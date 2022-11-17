Read full article on original website
Police: Two teenagers shot in Essex
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting in Essex. Two teenagers were located suffering from gunshot wounds.
Baltimore police confirm 24-year-old as 300th homicide
Baltimore police have now confirmed at least 300 homicides,so far this year in the city. BPD is naming a shooting from back in April as being responsible for the 300th person killed.
2 wounded in Baltimore County double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left two people hospitalized. According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., Baltimore County detectives were responded to the scene following a shots fired call near Chelmsford Court. Once on scene, officers located the two victims with...
Two people shot in Middle River Monday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a double shooting in Middle River, according to authorities.The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, police said.That's when Baltimore County officers were sent to the unit block of Chelmsford Court to investigate a report of shots fired, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims have been taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries, which appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.
Baltimore woman dies 37 years after being shot and left paralyzed
The death of a Baltimore woman who was shot and left paralyzed 37 years ago has been ruled homicide.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Monday evening stabbing in Middle River. The incident was reported at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of the Royal Farms located in the 1300-block of Windlass Drive (21220). Initial reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody.
Police working with FBI to investigate threat against Towson High School
TOWSON, Md. — Police are expanding an investigation into asocial media post that threatened to harm Towson High School students. Baltimore County police told 11 News investigators are working with the FBI to find out if the threat was made outside of Maryland, or even outside the country. "Right...
Nottingham MD
Double shooting reported in Middle River
UPDATE: Police now say the two victims were transported with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. ——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are responding to a reported double shooting in Middle River. At just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening, two people were reportedly shot Chelmsford Court (21220).
Baltimore Police seek public assistance in search for missing teenager
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a teenager who was last seen in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers have been searching for 13-year-old Kayla Davis since Friday, police said.Kayla was wearing khaki pants, a black and orange jacket, and black and white sneakers when she disappeared, according to authorities.She is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs about 157 pounds, police said.Family and friends are concerned about her well-being, according to authorities. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Davis should contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 2600 Block of Saint Benedict Street at 4:30 pm after a report of a shooting came in. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA Police searching for person accused of assaulting bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transit Police are looking for the person that they say assaulted a bus driver on Halloween. Police say the attack happened on October 31, 2022, in the 2100 block of Greenmount Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit of the...
The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
Harford County deputy recovering after being viciously beaten by inmate
A Harford County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being viciously attacked by an inmate Sunday night.
Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
Aberdeen police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
ABERDEEN, Md. (WBFF) — Aberdeen police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Thursday. Relatives said Tyona Baldwin could be with strangers who she met through social media. They said Baldwin often pretends to be older. She is described as being 5'4" and weighs...
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
Pastor attacked with hammer during church service in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man attacked a pastor with a hammer Sunday morning during a church service in North Baltimore, police said. Police and witnesses said around 10 a.m. Sunday, the 55-year-old man attacked the pastor of the Church of the Redeemer in the 4300 block of Old York Road.
