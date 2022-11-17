Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total accumulations of 2 to 9 inches, with greatest amounts over the northwest corner of the county and the least in the southeast. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in blowing and drifting in open, exposed locations. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...The heaviest snow will fall early Sunday morning, with lingering lighter snow into Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will occur at times will occur early Sunday morning. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4271 7847 4307 7831 4307 7856 4298 7884 4275 7897 4232 7975 4199 7977 4205 7917 4230 7859 4245 7851 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z COORD...4239 7834 4246 7842 4256 7870 4258 7895 4251 7942 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7897 4199 7850 4205 7840 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D21T0300Z
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility in the northern portions of Erie County. The highest snow totals will be found across the northern half of Crawford County. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. These bands may persist in the vicinity of Lake and Geauga Counties, where locally higher snow amounts are favored. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility, especially in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Mahoning; Trumbull A line of snow showers will affect Trumbull...Mahoning southeastern Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 1030 PM EST. At 943 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Albion to Cortland to near Louisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than a half mile Up to a half inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Conneaut, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Edinboro, Newton Falls, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City and Cambridge Springs. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...MERCER VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHWESTERN CLARION AND NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 945 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Bristolville to 6 miles southeast of Ravenna. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Knox, Greenville, Sugarcreek, and Farrell. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 239 and 240. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 20. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this intense snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 15:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 01:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Livingston; Southern Erie; Wyoming A LINE OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE WESTERN SOUTHERN TIER AND UPPER GENESEE VALLEY THROUGH 130 AM HAZARDS...A line of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of up to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This line is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1230 AM EST, a line of lake effect snow was along a line extending from near Jamestown West to near Mount Morris and moving southeast at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jamestown, Fredonia, Geneseo, Salamanca, Dansville, Allegany State Park, Letchworth State Park, Boston, Springville, Perry, Warsaw, Avon, Colden, Westfield, Lakewood, Mount Morris, Gowanda, Pavilion, Conesus and Falconer. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 8. Interstate 86 between exits 6 and 23, and between exits 27 and 28. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 15:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA...SOUTHERN ERIE...ORLEANS...GENESEE...NIAGARA...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES HAZARDS...An intense band of heavy lake effect snow over Grand Island, the Tonawandas, and Niagara County will move southeast and cross the Buffalo Metro area, southern Erie County, and the Chautauqua County shoreline this evening. Winds will gust to 40 mph creating blinding whiteouts. Travel conditions will become severe in a matter of minutes as this intense band of snow moves into the region! LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Medina, Albion and Williamsville. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 61. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0