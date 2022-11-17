Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...MERCER VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHWESTERN CLARION AND NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 945 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Bristolville to 6 miles southeast of Ravenna. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Knox, Greenville, Sugarcreek, and Farrell. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 239 and 240. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 20. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this intense snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO