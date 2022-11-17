Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trumbull WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Trumbull county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. The highest snow totals will be found across northern Trumbull County. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility in the northern portions of Erie County. The highest snow totals will be found across the northern half of Crawford County. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie A line of snow showers will affect Trumbull...Mahoning southeastern Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 1030 PM EST. At 943 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Albion to Cortland to near Louisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than a half mile Up to a half inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Conneaut, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Edinboro, Newton Falls, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City and Cambridge Springs. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Mahoning; Trumbull A line of snow showers will affect Trumbull...Mahoning southeastern Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 1030 PM EST. At 943 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Albion to Cortland to near Louisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than a half mile Up to a half inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Conneaut, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Edinboro, Newton Falls, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City and Cambridge Springs. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...MERCER VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHWESTERN CLARION AND NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 945 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Bristolville to 6 miles southeast of Ravenna. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Knox, Greenville, Sugarcreek, and Farrell. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 239 and 240. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 20. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this intense snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
