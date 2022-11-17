Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. These bands may persist in the vicinity of Lake and Geauga Counties, where locally higher snow amounts are favored. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility, especially in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility in the northern portions of Erie County. The highest snow totals will be found across the northern half of Crawford County. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Mahoning; Trumbull A line of snow showers will affect Trumbull...Mahoning southeastern Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 1030 PM EST. At 943 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Albion to Cortland to near Louisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than a half mile Up to a half inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Conneaut, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Edinboro, Newton Falls, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City and Cambridge Springs. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lorain, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Holmes, Knox, Lorain, Marion, Medina by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Cuyahoga; Holmes; Knox; Lorain; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Summit; Wayne A line of snow showers will affect Richland...Medina...east central Marion...Cuyahoga...Ashland...northern Morrow...Summit Wayne...Lorain...northern Knox and western Holmes Counties Until 900 PM EST. At 803 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Avon Lake to 6 miles north of Polk to 6 miles northwest of Cardington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Up to 1 inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Mansfield, Medina, Wooster, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville and Kent. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
