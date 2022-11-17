Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. These bands may persist in the vicinity of Lake and Geauga Counties, where locally higher snow amounts are favored. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility, especially in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility in the northern portions of Erie County. The highest snow totals will be found across the northern half of Crawford County. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbiana by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbiana A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...MERCER VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHWESTERN CLARION AND NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 945 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Bristolville to 6 miles southeast of Ravenna. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Knox, Greenville, Sugarcreek, and Farrell. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 239 and 240. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 20. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this intense snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lorain, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lorain; Marion; Morrow; Richland A line of snow showers will affect Richland...Medina...east central Marion...Cuyahoga...Ashland...northern Morrow...Summit Wayne...Lorain...northern Knox and western Holmes Counties Until 900 PM EST. At 803 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Avon Lake to 6 miles north of Polk to 6 miles northwest of Cardington, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than three quarters of a mile Up to 1 inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Mansfield, Medina, Wooster, Ashland, Mount Gilead, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville and Kent. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...MERCER VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHWESTERN CLARION AND NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 945 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Bristolville to 6 miles southeast of Ravenna. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Knox, Greenville, Sugarcreek, and Farrell. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 239 and 240. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 20. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this intense snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Holmes; Knox; Lake; Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne A line of snow showers will affect southeastern Medina...Lake Wayne...Holmes...Portage...western Trumbull...Geauga...southeastern Cuyahoga...south central Ashland...Stark...Summit...northeastern Knox and Ashtabula Counties Until 945 PM EST. At 849 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Euclid to near Wadsworth to near Bellville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility may drop as low as a quarter mile Up to 1 inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Wooster, Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Fairport Harbor, Millersburg, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Cuyahoga Falls, Mentor, Massillon, Kent, Barberton, Green, Solon, Alliance and Willoughby. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Muskingum by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...WESTERN GUERNSEY...COSHOCTON...NORTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM CARROLL AND TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 913 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Doylestown to 7 miles south of Danville. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Dover, Salem, Coshocton, Cambridge, Uhrichsville, Carrollton, Newcomerstown, Minerva, Dennison, Strasburg, and New Concord. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 172 and 185. Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 41 and 95. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
