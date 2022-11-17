Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4271 7847 4307 7831 4307 7856 4298 7884 4275 7897 4232 7975 4199 7977 4205 7917 4230 7859 4245 7851 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z COORD...4239 7834 4246 7842 4256 7870 4258 7895 4251 7942 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7897 4199 7850 4205 7840 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D21T0300Z
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie A line of snow showers will affect Trumbull...Mahoning southeastern Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 1030 PM EST. At 943 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Albion to Cortland to near Louisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than a half mile Up to a half inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Conneaut, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Edinboro, Newton Falls, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City and Cambridge Springs. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 15:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming INTENSE BAND OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL SWEEP ACROSS WESTERN NEW YORK LATER THIS EVENING An intensifying band of lake effect snow over Lake Erie and far northwest Niagara County will move southeast across much of Western New York during the late evening hours. This band of snow will last for about 2 hours at any one location, but may contain very heavy 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. Travel conditions will turn severe in just a few minutes as this band of intense lake effect snow crosses the area later this evening. Visibility will be near zero, with roads quickly covering in snow. Winds will also increase along and behind this band, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph producing extensive blowing and drifting snow.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Organized lake effect snow bands will continue through Sunday evening with locally intense snowfall rates. These bands may persist in the vicinity of Lake and Geauga Counties, where locally higher snow amounts are favored. Gusty winds off Lake Erie will allow for blowing snow and additional reduced visibility, especially in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. Wind chills in the single digits are expected Sunday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. The greatest totals will likely be focused along the immediate lakeshore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest lake effect snow today is expected this afternoon and early evening, when snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and near-zero visibility are expected at times.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Mahoning, Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 21:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Mahoning; Trumbull A line of snow showers will affect Trumbull...Mahoning southeastern Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 1030 PM EST. At 943 PM EST, radar indicated snow showers along a line extending from near Albion to Cortland to near Louisville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility dropping to less than a half mile Up to a half inch of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Youngstown, Warren, Meadville, Conneaut, Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Canfield, Cortland, Edinboro, Newton Falls, Sebring, North East, Lordstown, Union City and Cambridge Springs. Use extra caution if you must travel. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango A SNOW SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIANA...MERCER VENANGO...LAWRENCE...NORTHERN BUTLER...NORTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG NORTHWESTERN CLARION AND NORTHWESTERN FOREST COUNTIES At 945 PM EST, a snow shower was located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Bristolville to 6 miles southeast of Ravenna. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this snow shower. Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, Oil City, Grove City, Franklin, Sharpsville, Knox, Greenville, Sugarcreek, and Farrell. This includes the following highways Ohio Turnpike between mile markers 239 and 240. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 96 and 138. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 54. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 20. Visibilities will drop quickly to near a quarter of a mile in this line of snow showers. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this intense snow shower. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
