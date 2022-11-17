ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
NBC News

Democrats slam Kevin McCarthy over his vow to remove them from committees

House Democrats swiftly pushed back at Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in response to his threat to strip them of their committee assignments if he is elected as speaker. After Republicans narrowly won back control of the House in the midterm elections, McCarthy this weekend doubled down on his pledge to remove several prominent House Democrats from their committee assignments if he becomes speaker. McCarthy said he would not allow Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to serve on their committees.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Louisiana Illuminator

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NBC News

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost calls for vote on assault weapons ban

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, a March for Our Lives organizer who will soon become the youngest member of Congress, called on Monday for Congress to vote on an assault weapons ban — even if it's certain to fail. “I think it’s important to put it up for a vote even...
NBC News

Analysis: Trump, Pence underscore GOP’s differing paths on abortion

Former Vice President Mike Pence believes the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is arguably Donald Trump’s most consequential legacy as president. “I truly believe the opportunity to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law may be among the most consequential legacies of the Trump-Pence administration, if not the most consequential,” he said on “Meet the Press.”
NBC News

Warnock launches direct-to-camera Thanksgiving ad

With less than two weeks until the Georgia Senate runoff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is releasing a new TV ad Wednesday that acknowledges the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and what it means to him. "Politics these days is often used to divide us," Warnock says in the minute-long spot shared first...
NBC News

Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in runoff, AARP poll finds

The runoff race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker remains tight in Georgia, an AARP poll finds. Warnock leads Walker by four points, 51% - 47%, among likely runoff voters of all ages, a margin within the poll's 4.4% margin-of-error. Among all independent voters, Warnock leads...
NBC News

NBC News

