Alabama State

California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. “Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad...
ELK GROVE, CA
Calmatters: Controversial Monterey Bay Desalination Plant Approved

The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay's environment and "the most significant environmental justice issues" the commission has faced in recent years. The commission's divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas public hearing packed...
CALIFORNIA STATE

