Ant leads Timberwolves to victory over shorthanded Magic

By Chris Schad
 3 days ago

Anthony Edwards's season-high 35 points helped the Timberwolves pick up their second straight win.

With Anthony Edwards' season-high 35 points leading the way, the Minnesota Timberwolves scored a victory on Wednesday night, defeating the Orlando Magic 126-108.

Edwards benefited from a visitor before the game as Tom Crean, who coached Edwards during his lone season at Georgia, made the trip to Orlando. After sharing a conversation before the game, Edwards went to work, scoring 11 points in the first four minutes and 19 points in the first quarter.

Edwards's big night was highlighted by a 7-for-13 performance on 3-point attempts and helped the Timberwolves build a 27-point lead.

With Orlando down No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, starting center Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony, the game didn't feel close until the Magic cut the lead down to nine points in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves responded with a balanced effort where all five starters scored in double-figures including Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points, five rebounds) and Rudy Gobert (16 points, eight rebounds).

After improving to 7-8 on the season, the Timberwolves will travel for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

