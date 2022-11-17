ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Warwick, RI

Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
COVENTRY, RI
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Fall River charter school employee accused of 'inappropriate communications'

(WJAR) — A staff member at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River was fired after allegedly "inappropriately communicating online" with someone they believed to be a high school student. In a letter to Atlantis Charter School families on Monday, Executive Director Robert Beatty notified families of the incident and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold, return to nonprofit status

Two Rhode Island hospitals currently owned by a for-profit company are being sold and would return to nonprofit status, if the deal is approved by state regulators. The Centurion Foundation and Prospect Medical Holdings said in a joint statement Tuesday that Centurion has signed an agreement to buy the CharterCARE Health Partners system from Prospect.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard

(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Fire forces 24 people from their homes day before Thanksgiving

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire displaced 24 residents at a multi-level New Bedford home on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew saw firefighters deploy ladders at a home on Acushnet Avenue. The New Bedford Fire Chief said the fire started in the attic. He said all...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Snazzy New Bedford police car promotes Autism Awareness

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department held an event to unveil the latest addition to its fleet of cars. The department introduced its new autism awareness car, which is wrapped in the autism puzzle print. The car will travel around to schools in the area to promote inclusion.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
World Series MVP Jeremy Peña to be honored in Providence

(WJAR) — It’s been a banner year for Providence’s own Jeremy Peña. He made it to the big leagues, went on a tear during the playoffs, ended up with a Gold Glove, and was named World Series MVP in year one. This Saturday the Dominican-American will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pope Francis appoints Richard Henning coadjutor Bishop of Providence

(WJAR) — Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Richard Henning as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence, the Diocese of Providence announced on Wednesday. Henning has the right of succession for the leadership position in Providence. He will replace Bishop Thomas Tobin. Meanwhile, Henning will work with Bishop Tobin in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI

