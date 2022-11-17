Read full article on original website
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Turnto10.com
Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police respond to disturbance at Max Read Field
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of Max Read Field on Tuesday night. The Tollman and Shea High School football Thanksgiving game took place at the field earlier in the night. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed several police cars and...
Turnto10.com
'Don't give up on yourself', says Pilgrim High School athlete after battling sickness
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School football player Chace Roberts was able to get back out on the field this season after suffering from a serious sickness this summer. Four months ago, Roberts was in the ICU. His family vacation in Florida turned into a nightmare when doctors...
Turnto10.com
Fall River charter school employee accused of 'inappropriate communications'
(WJAR) — A staff member at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River was fired after allegedly "inappropriately communicating online" with someone they believed to be a high school student. In a letter to Atlantis Charter School families on Monday, Executive Director Robert Beatty notified families of the incident and...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island organizations to hold vigil for victims of the deadly Colorado shooting
(WJAR) — Following the deadly shooting in Colorado, numerous organizations in Rhode Island will hold a vigil on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. The shooting at the gay club was the latest shooting to occur in a space created for the LGBTQ community. Haus...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
Turnto10.com
Bishop Thomas Tobin talks to NBC 10's Gene Valicenti about retirement, conservative legacy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Gene Valicenti caught up with Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence after Wednesday's announcement of a coadjutor bishop, or the cleric who will succeed him. Tobin, who was installed in 2005, is known for his conservative stance on issues,...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold, return to nonprofit status
Two Rhode Island hospitals currently owned by a for-profit company are being sold and would return to nonprofit status, if the deal is approved by state regulators. The Centurion Foundation and Prospect Medical Holdings said in a joint statement Tuesday that Centurion has signed an agreement to buy the CharterCARE Health Partners system from Prospect.
Turnto10.com
Brandeis University cancels classes as campus mourns student killed in bus crash
(WJAR) — Brandeis University has canceled classes for the next two days following a fatal bus crash that took the life of a student over the weekend. Classes for Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22 have been canceled following a bus crash that took the life of Vanessa Mark.
Turnto10.com
Search for justice continues decades after disappearance of Nadine Mendonca
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The date is July 12, 1991, a warm summer night in Fall River. Nadine Mendonca, 25, is seen getting into her car and driving to one of her favorite hangouts on Pleasant Street, a bar called Jake’s Saloon. “She just left a wake,...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Turnto10.com
Fire forces 24 people from their homes day before Thanksgiving
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire displaced 24 residents at a multi-level New Bedford home on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew saw firefighters deploy ladders at a home on Acushnet Avenue. The New Bedford Fire Chief said the fire started in the attic. He said all...
Turnto10.com
Snazzy New Bedford police car promotes Autism Awareness
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The New Bedford Police Department held an event to unveil the latest addition to its fleet of cars. The department introduced its new autism awareness car, which is wrapped in the autism puzzle print. The car will travel around to schools in the area to promote inclusion.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man fatally stabbed during confrontation in Providence parking lot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Stephon Calice, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was attacked in the parking lot outside the Cadillac Lounge. Police have not made any arrests...
Turnto10.com
World Series MVP Jeremy Peña to be honored in Providence
(WJAR) — It’s been a banner year for Providence’s own Jeremy Peña. He made it to the big leagues, went on a tear during the playoffs, ended up with a Gold Glove, and was named World Series MVP in year one. This Saturday the Dominican-American will...
Turnto10.com
Brown University student becomes first ever female NCAA Division I baseball player
(WJAR) — A Brown University student has become the first female to be named as an active player on an NCAA Division I baseball varsity roster. Olivia Pichardo enrolled at Brown University in the fall of 2022 and tried out for the baseball team, making both the team and history at the same time.
Turnto10.com
Pope Francis appoints Richard Henning coadjutor Bishop of Providence
(WJAR) — Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Richard Henning as Coadjutor Bishop of Providence, the Diocese of Providence announced on Wednesday. Henning has the right of succession for the leadership position in Providence. He will replace Bishop Thomas Tobin. Meanwhile, Henning will work with Bishop Tobin in...
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
