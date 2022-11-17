ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Kayak Bass Fishing Tour coming to Clay County in 2023

Fleming Island, FL – A national fishing tour will make a stop in Clay County in 2023. The Kayak Bass Fishing Tour announced a visit to northeast Florida in the fall of 2023. “We are so excited to partner with Clay County to combine one of our most prestigious kayak fishing tournament series championships with a world-class fishery and destination,” said Chad Hoover, founder of KBF. “Our goal is the showcase Clay County as a true fishing destination to fisherman all over the US. Through all of our KBF mediums, we will work with Clay County and Airstream Ventures to create a major economic impact that is felt 12 months a year. We can’t wait to get started.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Florida Lottery: Jacksonville man wins $1K a week for life from draw game

A 53-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1,000-a-week-for-life prize from the draw game CASH4LIFE, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. This was from the drawing held on July 28. The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to Lottery officials. They said that the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!

Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Family searching for missing 15-year-old Clay County boy

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old Clay County boy. The Sheriff’s Office said Malachi Cook was last seen in Clay County. According to the national nonprofit The Aware Foundation, he was last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation. Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters says department must ‘get closer to our community’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will take the oath of office Sunday, becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. Waters won a special election to the position earlier this month. Interim-Sheriff Pat Ivey on Thursday announced his plans to retire from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at the the end of the week. He was appointed after Mike Williams stepped down, retiring last June.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flu hospitalizations spiking in Florida, Southeastern U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu hospitalizations are the highest they have been in 10 years, and the Southeast U.S. is being hit particularly hard with more than 2,000 patients hospitalized. The influenza A H3N2 strain appears to be the most common in the southeastern states. Among the states being hit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

