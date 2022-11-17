Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
News4Jax.com
High school swimming: Bolles dynasty rolls on; Bishop Kenny boys win 2A state crown
The dynasty continues for Bolles. The Bishop Kenny boys stacked championships, too. It was a sterling two days for area teams and swimmers at the state swimming and diving championships in Stuart. Led by seven individual or relay titles, the Bolles boys racked up 546 points, leaving runner-up South Florida...
News4Jax.com
High school football playoffs ‘22: A dozen area teams bound for 3rd round
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dozen teams are still standing in the high school football state playoffs with some major all-local showdowns heading our way. University Christian and Trinity Christian. Baker County and Bradford. All those matchups — and more — are heading this way in the third round, including...
News4Jax.com
High school football playoffs ‘22: Glance at 2nd round Suburban, Rural matchups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the second round of the high school football state playoffs. A glance at the matchups in the Suburban and Rural divisions. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. For a glance at Metro division games, you can find that here. Regional semifinals.
News4Jax.com
Kayak Bass Fishing Tour coming to Clay County in 2023
Fleming Island, FL – A national fishing tour will make a stop in Clay County in 2023. The Kayak Bass Fishing Tour announced a visit to northeast Florida in the fall of 2023. “We are so excited to partner with Clay County to combine one of our most prestigious kayak fishing tournament series championships with a world-class fishery and destination,” said Chad Hoover, founder of KBF. “Our goal is the showcase Clay County as a true fishing destination to fisherman all over the US. Through all of our KBF mediums, we will work with Clay County and Airstream Ventures to create a major economic impact that is felt 12 months a year. We can’t wait to get started.”
News4Jax.com
Thanksgiving dinner at Clara White Mission honors Jordan Davis, longtime chef at nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clara White Mission teamed up Saturday with the father of Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed 10 years ago outside a Southside gas station. Together, they made sure Thanksgiving came a few days early for those in need. “Sometimes justice finds its...
News4Jax.com
Florida Lottery: Jacksonville man wins $1K a week for life from draw game
A 53-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1,000-a-week-for-life prize from the draw game CASH4LIFE, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. This was from the drawing held on July 28. The man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million, according to Lottery officials. They said that the...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
News4Jax.com
‘Turkey Time’ drive-thru Thanksgiving giveaway returns to TIAA Bank Field lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida and The Jaguars Foundation are teaming up Friday afternoon to make sure hundreds of people have a nice Thanksgiving meal. They are hosting The “Turkey Time” Thanksgiving Giveaway in Lot J outside of TIAA Bank Field starting at 2 p.m. It is becoming a yearly tradition. Friday marks the third year of the giveaway.
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com
The River City Pride Parade is this weekend!
Joining us today on River City Live is Jacksonville’s star of cabaret, comedy, and community- The Florida Comedy Queen, Karrissa Wade . Karrisa is sharing everything you need to know about attending the 2022 River City Pride Parade! Jax River City Pride, Inc is a Nonprofit 501(c)3, All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQA+ Community. Celebrated in October, River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our community. Our mission statement and policy of this organization is to provide equal opportunities/support without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or disability. The Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community that will take place on: Sunday, November 20, 2022. The Jax River City Pride Parade starts at 2 PM from Historic Willow Branch Park, which held the first Jacksonville LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978. The Jax River City Pride Parade passed thousands of supporters along the route.
News4Jax.com
Family searching for missing 15-year-old Clay County boy
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old Clay County boy. The Sheriff’s Office said Malachi Cook was last seen in Clay County. According to the national nonprofit The Aware Foundation, he was last...
News4Jax.com
Power restored to Northside apartment complex following flooding, fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA has restored power to the remainder of the units at an apartment complex on Jacksonville’s Northside. Some people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments along the Trout River had to wait for over a week for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Nov. 10 as Nicole lashed Florida.
News4Jax.com
Jim Piggott walks you through the new JEA headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is changing the look of downtown Jacksonville, as the utility is getting ready to move into its new headquarters. The new JEA building is getting ready to open near the Duval County Courthouse. In fact, JEA moving in technical people next month. But you are going to be able to conduct business there and go inside in February.
News4Jax.com
‘Legacy of love & compassion’: Memorial will unveil foundation to honor firefighter lost in the line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a local firefighter, who died in the line of duty one year ago this month, plans to celebrate his life this weekend with a memorial and by launching a foundation in his honor. Michael Freeland’s memorial celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday...
News4Jax.com
Popular coffee shop known for inclusive hiring opens in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bitty and Beau’s, a popular coffee franchise known for its inclusive hiring, is now open in Jacksonville. The San Marco Square coffee shop is run by people with special needs allowing those with intellectual and developmental differences to thrive. News4JAX was there on Saturday at...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Pursuit ends on I-295 at Prichard Road, 3 in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were spotted Thursday afternoon on I-295 near Pritchard Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a pursuit, though it’s unclear what led to that. FHP said three people...
News4Jax.com
‘Tattoo Tour for Charity’ coming to Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A tattoo artist sold nearly everything he owned and hit the road — traveling to 45 cities in 52 weeks — to raise money for the Kids & Art Foundation. Now, Tyler Bourbon is bringing his “Tattoo Tour for Charity” to Orange Park this weekend to tattoo locals and raise money for the foundation that uses the power of art to help mitigate the pain and anxiety in pediatric cancer patients.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters says department must ‘get closer to our community’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will take the oath of office Sunday, becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. Waters won a special election to the position earlier this month. Interim-Sheriff Pat Ivey on Thursday announced his plans to retire from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at the the end of the week. He was appointed after Mike Williams stepped down, retiring last June.
News4Jax.com
Flu hospitalizations spiking in Florida, Southeastern U.S.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu hospitalizations are the highest they have been in 10 years, and the Southeast U.S. is being hit particularly hard with more than 2,000 patients hospitalized. The influenza A H3N2 strain appears to be the most common in the southeastern states. Among the states being hit...
News4Jax.com
‘No shame in hunger’: Farm Share Thanksgiving giveaway lightens load for 2,500 households
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Thanksgiving gets closer, the need for the popular fixings at the table is growing. There have already been several food giveaways locally to help those in need. Dozens of volunteers made people’s days brighter Saturday at a Farm Share giveaway in Jacksonville with enough supplies...
