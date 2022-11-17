The Gotham Organization and RiseBoro Community Partnership Celebrate the Completion and Opening of Gotham Point in Long Island City

Read full article on original website
Feil Organization Announces Lease Renewal and 5k SQ. FT. Expansion of Maytex Mills at 261 Fifth Avenue
The Feil Organization, one of New York City’s premier real estate investment firms, announces Maytex Mills, a multi-national home furnishing manufacturer and distributor, renewed and expanded its lease contract at 261 Fifth Avenue by 5,460 square feet, bringing its total occupancy to 24,553 square feet across part of the tower’s 16th, 17th and 18th floors. Evan Margolin of JLL and Zev Holzman of Savills represented Maytex Mills in the transaction, and David Turino represented Feil in-house.
Newmark Arranges $150 Million Financing of 295 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan
Newmark announces that the firm has arranged a $150 million loan for financing 295 Fifth Avenue on behalf of Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners and PGIM Real Estate. 295 Fifth Avenue is a soon-to-be-completed 19-story, 710,000-square-foot, fully renovated trophy office tower located in the heart of the burgeoning Midtown South submarket in Manhattan. The Newmark team was led by Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice Chairmen and Co-Heads of the Debt & Structured Finance team, along with Senior Managing Directors Christopher Kramer and Nick Scribani, Director Ben Kroll and Finance Analyst Holden Witkoff. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the loan.
Alpine Investors To Open NYC Offices at Zero Irving
Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm known for investments in software and services industries, leased 22,000 square feet of newly constructed office space at Zero Irving, taking space on the building’s 12th and 14th floors. RAL Development Services (RAL), the developer of Zero Irving through a partnership with JRE Partners, announced the deal, which continues the finance- and tech-driven lease-up of this dynamic, highly amenitized work environment in Union Square where only two floors remain available.
Naftali Group, Access Industries Close on $385 Million Construction Loan for 470 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg
Naftali Group, a leading privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York, which is partnering with Access Industries, a U.S.-based industrial group with global strategic investments, today announced a significant construction loan for the transformative Williamsburg waterfront development at 470 Kent Avenue. Together, the firms have closed on a $385 million construction financing package for the Brooklyn property, which will include three buildings reaching as tall as 22 stories at 470 Kent Avenue with approximately more than 645,000 square feet of space and 561 total units between them, as well as approximately 19,000 square feet of commercial space across all buildings. The project broke ground already and is estimated to be completed in 2025.
World Wide Group selects Rose Associates to manage trio of NYC multifamily properties
Rose Associates, Inc., the New York-based multifamily real estate developer and manager, announced that World Wide Group has selected Rose Property Management Group to manage three multifamily properties in New York City. Two of the properties, Luna LIC and QLIC, are located in Long Island City, and 110 Green Street...
Credits roll for iconic film building in Manhattan’s Theater District
JLL Capital Markets has been retained to sell 245 West 55th St., a 12-story commercial loft building in Midtown that was home to the legendary DuArt film processing company for nearly 100 years. DuArt was founded by Al Young in the penthouse of 245 West 55th St. when it was.
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail
The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY
EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80. residential units and 100 beds. St. Johnland is...
CBRE Arranges $20.5 Million Sale of 160 units in Trenton, NJ
CBRE announced today the sales of both Colonial Gardens and Grand Court Villas in Trenton, NJ for a combined value of $20.5 million. CBRE’s Tri-State Capital Markets Group consisting of Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, and Zach McHale represented Metropolitan America in the transactions. The CBRE team was also responsible for procuring the buyers for each.
