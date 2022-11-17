Chicago man on electronic monitoring back in custody after police find drugs, gun at his residence: police

Read full article on original website
Daniel Wooddell
3d ago
and would anybody expect anything different really come on let them out Time to move people keep going west
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
Zion man on parole spits on deputy's face during arrest, brags about having disease
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A Zion man is facing multiple charges after spitting on a Lake County deputy's face while being arrested Saturday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a Beach Park woman was driving home around 12:45 a.m. when she noticed a car following her. When the woman...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect killed, 2 facing charges after robbing Frankfort bar with fake guns: police
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two Chicago area men were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Ryan's Pub in Unincorporated Frankfort earlier this year. The Will County Sheriff said Alvin Hodge, 23, from Chicago and Rashe Caldwell, 25, from Riverdale were both charged with armed robbery. On April 30...
959theriver.com
Two Men Arrested in Joliet Drug Bust
Two men have been arrested by Joliet Police after the Department’s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 700 of West Marion Street. Authorities had been in the middle of an extensive narcotics investigation and identified 42-year-old Victor Bailey of Joliet and 25-year-old Treyonte Holmes of Chicago as suspects in the delivery of cocaine.
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Police questioning person of interest in fatal shooting, robbery at Calumet City mall
Police have a person of interest regarding Wednesday afternoon’s robbery and fatal shooting of a security guard at the River Oaks Mall. According to Calumet City police, the suspect is being questioned by detectives.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop arrested at training academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor
CHICAGO - A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year. Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old probationary officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd....
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police officers shot at in south suburbs, 1 in custody
GLENWOOD, Ill. - Glenwood police officers were shot at while pursuing a suspect in the south suburbs of Chicago Thursday night. A resident in the area near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue told police they'd been shot at around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene they...
fox32chicago.com
2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
cwbchicago.com
Gunman killed 2 people with one bullet during altercation in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors on Friday said a suburban man killed two people with one bullet during a fight outside a South Loop business in September. Andre Nelson, 57, was ordered held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder by Judge Susana Ortiz. The events leading up to the...
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon arrested near Pace bus stop in Niles for possessing gun near school
NILES, Ill. - A convicted felon was arrested after allegedly possessing a gun near a school in Niles Thursday. At about 8:48 a.m., Niles police responded to a report of a man with a gun in front of Notre Dame College Prep. According to police, witnesses reported that a male...
cwbchicago.com
Ruben Roman not guilty — but also not innocent — of firing a gun before Adam Toledo killing, judge says
A Cook County judge on Friday found Ruben Roman not guilty of possessing and firing a handgun with Adam Toledo moments before the 13-year-old was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year. Judge Charles Burns presided over the bench trial and said Friday that he did not believe...
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Mines and the victim were...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
fox32chicago.com
Man working at Loop business robbed at gunpoint: police
CHICAGO - A man was working at a business in the Loop Friday afternoon when he was robbed at gunpoint. A 33-year-old man was working inside of a commercial business in the 100 block of West Adams when he was approached by an unknown offender, police said. The offender produced...
fox32chicago.com
Skeletal human remains discovered in Libertyville, police say
LIBERTYVILLE, Illnois - Libertyville police said that human skeletal remains were discovered on Saturday morning. Police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. about remains on the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. Police confirmed the remains were human. The Lake County Sheriff's Office sent a K9 unit, and more...
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
fox32chicago.com
Woman injured in hit-and-run at River North crosswalk
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was crossing the street in Chicago's River North when she was hit by a car Friday night. Police say around 7:50 p.m. the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and the car kept driving. There is no information on the make or model of...
