Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Sara Elizabeth Melson of Powells Point, November 16
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
outerbanksvoice.com
Patricia Gaved Taylor of Avon, November 16
Patricia Gaved Taylor, 82, of Avon, NC died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home where she enjoyed the peace of the ocean view for so many years. Born in Chester, England on December 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Elizabeth Norris and John Leslie Gaved. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a crafter and sharing stories at many Hatteras Island craft shows. Patricia established, owned, and operated two boarding kennels; to this day still known as Hatteras Island Pet Resort.
outerbanksvoice.com
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, November 16
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
islandfreepress.org
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
outerbanksvoice.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr. of South Mills, November 15
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
outerbanksvoice.com
Coast Guard rescues two in Pamlico Sound, fishing vessel sinks
(U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic) The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking commercial fishing vessel Thursday, Nov. 17, approximately five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Thanksgiving closures, trash collection schedule announced
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Martha (Mardi) Whitmer of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Apex NC, after a sudden illness, surrounded by people she loved. Mardi was a fighter til the end. She was a feisty little lady, always trying to act tough but was honestly one of the most kind-hearted people anyone would ever have the pleasure to meet. Mardi was a veteran, having served in the Army. Her most recent job was at the Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills, where she was the most reliable, consistent, conscientious employee for over 17 years. Mardi always loved going to the ocean behind the hotel and taking pictures of the beautiful sunrises to share with her friends and coworkers. We all love her and will miss her so much.
outerbanksvoice.com
A Dare County trip down nostalgia lane
‘OBX Days Gone By’ map brings iconic attractions back to life. Officially, it is called the “OBX Days Gone By” interactive map that was created to celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day (yes, that’s a thing) that was celebrated on Nov. 16. Put more simply, it’s a...
Water rescue: 2 people saved from fishing boat that sunk off North Carolina coast
ENGELHARD, N.C. — Two people were rescued from a sinking boat by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of North Carolina Thursday. According to a news release, a call for help came in around 2 a.m. from a 35-foot-long fishing boat, which was around five miles from Engelhard, North Carolina, in the Pamlico Sound.
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
outerbanksvoice.com
Keeper James Book Signing at Island Convenience in Rodanthe
Keeper James will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic published by Globe Pequot Press. The event is at the Island Convenience store in Rodanthe on this Wednesday, November 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center
In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
School board member dies days after he’s elected in NC. ‘Great asset to our community’
The school-board elect, who was a dad, will “live on in the lives of thousands of children,” one person said.
outerbanksvoice.com
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
outerbanksvoice.com
It’s a Manteo Christmas: Events begin Dec. 2
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
outerbanksvoice.com
Island Farm to Host “Christmas on the North End” in December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Youth Orchestra presents George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – a benefit performance
George Frideric Handel’s Messiah – A Benefit performance. Presented by Dare County Youth Orchestra with support from Bill Pratt and the Alice Ford Pratt Memorial Fund. Conducted by John Buford. Performed by a community chorus and orchestra along with Dare County Students. Deborah Karen, Soprano. Adriane Kerr, Alto.
outerbanksvoice.com
No injuries in Wanchese boat fire
The Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department has posted this information on its Facebook page about a Nov. 17 vessel fire at Spencer Marine. Last evening, as members reported to the station for our weekly training night, the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire at Spencer Marine on Beverly Drive in Wanchese.
outerbanksvoice.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund establishes Land Acquisition Fund to preserve wild horse habitat
(Corolla Wild Horse Fund) The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced this initiative to expand and protect the wild horse habitat and is seeking public support for its efforts. Here is the information. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), in partnership with the community, is excited to share details about...
Comments / 0