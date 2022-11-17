Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
College football world reacts to huge Ohio State news
Last week, Ohio State got some really bad news at running back as star running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out before last week’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers and other star running back Miyan Williams left the game on a cart with an apparent leg injury. But the Buckeyes got some positive updates on Read more... The post College football world reacts to huge Ohio State news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reveals which Playoff contender will be most challenged in Week 12
Urban Meyer revealed that Ohio State could be on upset alert against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State has 1 more game before the massive rivalry showdown with Michigan in Week 13. Meyer believed that this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes. On the latest episode of Big Noon...
Ohio State makes massive change after ugly struggles
The Ohio State Buckeyes were struggling mightly during Saturday’s road contest against the Maryland Terrapins as the team trailed 13-10 at halftime. The team had particular problems moving the ball on the ground as running back TreVeyon Henderson had just 19 yards on 11 carries after returning from injury. As a result, the team made Read more... The post Ohio State makes massive change after ugly struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
High school football regional finals scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
Coming off lopsided loss, No. 20 Michigan faces Ohio
Call it a reality check or a lesson on a season’s ups and downs. Michigan clobbered Pittsburgh by 31 points
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University
On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
Ari Wasserman on Buckeyes: If you look at their history their best teams they ever had have all fallen short
Ari Wasserman on the major issues Ohio State football is facing right now. Why it’s important for Ohio State to perform in big games? Thoughts on Ohio State vs Michigan. Could Ohio State make College Football Playoff if they lose to Michigan?
geauganews.com
Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent
During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
Weather Forecast For "The Game" Is Looking Ugly
There are just eight days to go until The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, but with the way the weather is trending, it's going to be very difficult to play like they usually do. As of Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday, November 26 calls for a combination of...
spectrumnews1.com
Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
