ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

College football world reacts to huge Ohio State news

Last week, Ohio State got some really bad news at running back as star running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out before last week’s game against the Indiana Hoosiers and other star running back Miyan Williams left the game on a cart with an apparent leg injury. But the Buckeyes got some positive updates on Read more... The post College football world reacts to huge Ohio State news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State makes massive change after ugly struggles

The Ohio State Buckeyes were struggling mightly during Saturday’s road contest against the Maryland Terrapins as the team trailed 13-10 at halftime. The team had particular problems moving the ball on the ground as running back TreVeyon Henderson had just 19 yards on 11 carries after returning from injury. As a result, the team made Read more... The post Ohio State makes massive change after ugly struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball at Ohio University

On Nov. 27, 2020, the Ohio University Bobcats did the unthinkable. With the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in town, Ohio pulled off an 86-85 upset to beat the 2018 NCAA Championship winners. The victory wasn’t only a nice moment in team history, but something of the norm when it comes to the Bobcats facing Power Five teams. Thursday, it’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s turn to try and buck the trend.
COLUMBUS, OH
geauganews.com

Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent

During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Weather Forecast For "The Game" Is Looking Ugly

There are just eight days to go until The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, but with the way the weather is trending, it's going to be very difficult to play like they usually do. As of Friday, the weather forecast for Saturday, November 26 calls for a combination of...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
654K+
Followers
84K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy