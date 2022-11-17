Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Regenold Runs Tri-Valley To 2A State Title Game With Five Touchdowns
Tri-Valley’s Blake Regenold scored five touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 36-6 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A state semifinal at Walter Boyd field on Saturday. The Vikings defense didn’t give up any scores, as Maroa-Forsyth’s only touchdown came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Aiden Riser in the second quarter.
channel1450.com
4A Semifinal Family Clash – Cyclones Host Rockets For A Trip To Champaign
Sacred Heart Griffin (12-0) will host Rochester (11-1) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7 pm in the 4A state semifinal for a trip to state next Friday in Champaign. This is the 15th overall meeting between the IHSA all time winningest head football coach Ken Leonard, who has five state titles, and his son, Derek Leonard, who has eight state titles. Be sure to listen live on 1450 AM/92.3FM or click here. The game will also be broadcast on the NFHS network.
Williamsville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
channel1450.com
SHG Scores 35 Straight To Punch Their Ticket To State
Many say the first Leonard Bowl was the best…but the last one may have topped it. Rochester led 28-0 in the second quarter and 42-28 with 4:55 left in the third quarter. Sacred Heart Griffin scored 35 straight points to end the final Leonard Bowl and send the Cyclones to state. SHG wins it 56-42, led by Ty Lott at quarterback, Richard Jackson at running back and a few big plays from the defense.
channel1450.com
Who Heads to Champaign: Williamsville Hosts Tolono Unity in 3A Semifinal
They saw each other in a 3A quarterfinal last year, this year they play with a trip to Champaign on the line. Williamsville hosts Tolono Unity in a 3A semifinal Saturday at 2pm at Paul Jenkins Field.
Jaylen Clark, No. 8 UCLA look to topple No. 19 Illinois
Jaylen Clark has made two-thirds of his shots through three games and appears on the verge of becoming a go-to
taylorvilledailynews.com
William J. "Bill" Smith
William J. “Bill” Smith, 84 of Taylorville, died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Bill was born on June 21, 1938 in Edinburg, the son of Joseph and Ruth Smith. He married Natalie Orlandini in 1959 in Taylorville. Bill graduated from Taylorville High School and Millikin University. Bill served in the Illinois Air National Guard. He worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 35 years. After retiring, he was the owner and operator of the Credit Bureau of Christian and Montgomery Counties for 18 years. Bill was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister for several years. He served on the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, Christian County Mental Health Association Board, Taylorville Country Club Board, and the Christian County Y.M.C.A Board. Bill was an avid reader and especially enjoyed learning about the Civil War and World War II. Bill always enjoyed giving back to his community.
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
1470 WMBD
Family escapes, but flames leave Pekin home damaged
PEKIN, Ill. — There are no injuries, but a Pekin home is left significantly damaged as the result of a fire late Thursday. Pekin Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rendleman tells 25 News that it happened on a property in the 100 block of Arrow Street, near Broadway at a ranch-style home.
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Kim L. Brandt
Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
WCIA
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both...
ISBE Superintendent announces retirement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The head of Illinois’s education system is stepping down. Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala has announced her plans for retirement at the end of January 2023. “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service, and over her long career she has positively impacted thousands of Illinois students,” […]
wdbr.com
Police had Woods moments before crash
More details are emerging about the fatal automobile collison on I-55 on Nov. 8th. According to authorities Jan 6th defendant, Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, was stopped by police. Reports say Woods made statements to the effect that he ‘was worth more dead than alive’. They attempted to...
