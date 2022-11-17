Read full article on original website
Kraken’s overtime success continues as Jordan Eberle delivers win vs. Kings
Another close game, another dent in the crossbar instead of a goal. In response, the Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle paraphrased a quote from The Mighty Ducks. “Hits three inches the other way and it completely misses the net,” the Kraken alternate captain reasoned, with some inspiration from Charlie Conway. “You can’t really focus on that stuff.”
Kraken ‘lucky to have’ goaltender Martin Jones even as Philipp Grubauer comes off IR
Free agent Martin Jones was brought in this summer to back up No. 1 goaltender Philipp Grubauer, the Seattle Kraken's highest-paid player, and potentially as a stopgap while Chris Driedger recovered from knee surgery. With Grubauer sidelined as well, the 32-year-old Jones has been in net for the majority of one of the Kraken’s best stretches of hockey to date.
Philip Grubauer returns from injury, backs up Martin Jones vs. Kings
Philipp Grubauer worked with the Kraken’s design team on the concept for a goalie mask to be auctioned off with a share of the proceeds benefiting cancer research. He’d intended to wear the mask throughout November, Hockey Fights Cancer Month across the league, but injury kept it on the shelf above his locker-room stall. Its time has come.
