Free agent Martin Jones was brought in this summer to back up No. 1 goaltender Philipp Grubauer, the Seattle Kraken's highest-paid player, and potentially as a stopgap while Chris Driedger recovered from knee surgery. With Grubauer sidelined as well, the 32-year-old Jones has been in net for the majority of one of the Kraken’s best stretches of hockey to date.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO