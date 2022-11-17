Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
kuathletics.com
🏈 Jayhawks Downed by Longhorns on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 on Senior Day at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas celebrated 11 seniors prior to the start of the game. After receiving the opening kickoff, Texas got one first down before Kansas forced a punt. The Jayhawks brought...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Career-Highs Dominate in Senior Day Victory
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In front of a sold out crowd on Senior Day, the Kansas Jayhawks reverse swept the Iowa State Cyclones 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks move to a record of 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) while the...
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Ends Day Two of the Kansas Classic in First Place
TOPEKA, Kan. – After the second day of the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, the Jayhawks find themselves in first place. Kansas is leading Iowa State, Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings heading into day three. “It was kind of like yesterday,” said...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Closes Season-Opening Homestand Sunday vs. UTRGV
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball will host its third-consecutive home game to open the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Nov. 20, as the Jayhawks welcome UTRGV to Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by Big 12 NOW with Brenda...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Welcomes Iowa State for Senior Day Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 17-9 (7-7 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will host Iowa State for their Senior Day on Saturday (November 19) at 11 a.m. CT in front of a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, marking the Jayhawks fifth consecutive sell out. Prior to the match, Kansas will...
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Competes in Day One of the Kansas Classic
TOPEKA, Kan. – After the first day of action in the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, Kansas is currently in second place. The Jayhawks trail Iowa State by only two points and are leading Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings. “We started the...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Wilson Leads Kansas to Victory Over Southern Utah
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 33 points and No. 6 Kansas survived a close contest against Southern Utah, hanging on for an 82-76 victory on Friday night. Wilson set a career best for a second straight game after scoring 25 points in the Jayhawks’ 69-64...
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Ready for Missouri Invite, Kansas Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming & diving team will split between a pair of meets this week as the divers compete at the Missouri Invite from November 16-18, while the swimmers will face off in the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas at the Capitol Federal Natatorium from November 18-20. Kansas enters the pair of meets unbeaten, after defeating Nebraska on November 5 by a score of 157-143. Sophomore Lezli Sisung led the team by winning three events, claiming first in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke and leading the way in the 200 yard medley relay.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Thunderbirds Friday Night
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a 69-64 win against No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Kansas (3-0) will host Southern Utah (3-1) on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now with Dave Armstrong, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams making the call.
