LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming & diving team will split between a pair of meets this week as the divers compete at the Missouri Invite from November 16-18, while the swimmers will face off in the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas at the Capitol Federal Natatorium from November 18-20. Kansas enters the pair of meets unbeaten, after defeating Nebraska on November 5 by a score of 157-143. Sophomore Lezli Sisung led the team by winning three events, claiming first in the 100 yard backstroke, 200 yard backstroke and leading the way in the 200 yard medley relay.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO