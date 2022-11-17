ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Business Insider

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley

In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
WASHINGTON STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Rep. Stefanik reelected as House GOP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair. This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip. Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during […]
WYOMING STATE
Nevada Current

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Nevada Current.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Axios

Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate

Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Anthony D’Esposito leads House GOP sweep on Long Island

New York's deep-blue hue turned a bit paler in the 2022 midterm elections, as Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito can attest. He's among three new House Republicans who will take office when the 118th Congress opens on Jan. 3, joining Reps.-elect Nick LaLota and George Santos in reclaiming territory at New York's far-eastern realm that was once strongly GOP but has become politically competitive in recent decades. Along with Rep. Andrew Garbarino, who on Nov. 8 cruised to a second two-year House term, the Long Island Republican House pickups are particularly striking since New York is ordinarily a strongly Democratic state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Triplicate

Letter: A pink trickle

As I write this Sunday morning, the infamous “Red Wave” seems to have petered out to barely a pinkish trickle. Good news for this country and the majority of its people who value truth, democracy, women’s rights, human rights and who value their voting rights without fear of militia extremists patrolling polling places trying to intimidate voters. Unlike most of my fellow non GQP members however, I’m not as giddy and positive that sanity and cooperation will return soon. The voting was too close, the...
ARIZONA STATE

