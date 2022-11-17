Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Why AP has called control of the US House for Republicans
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday after The Associated Press declared Mike Garcia the winner of a race in California, securing the party the requisite 218th seat for the majority in the chamber. The release of thousands of votes in California’s 27th District allowed the AP to...
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
2022 Midterm election results: Republicans need just seven seats to capture the House majority
The results of about two dozen congressional races across the country are still outstanding and all Republicans need to successfully flip the chamber (and retiring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) are seven of them. So far, after Tuesday’s midterm elections results, Republicans have secured 211 seats of the chamber's 435 members...
McCarthy faces tough math problem in House speaker's race if GOP wins majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may face a difficult path to lead the House of Representatives if Republicans win a slim majority in Congress.
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
GOP inches toward control of House, but a narrow majority would make things harder for McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is still favored to become the next House speaker, but his possible majority looks much smaller than expected.
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
Rep. Stefanik reelected as House GOP Conference Chair
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair. This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip. Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during […]
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Nevada Current.
McCarthy, Emmer get House GOP nods during rift-ridden leadership elections
House GOP campaigns chief Tom Emmer on Tuesday prevailed in a fierce race for the No. 3 leadership post in a majority that Republicans are one midterm election victory from formally claiming, despite facing opposition over this month’s narrower-than-expected victories. The Minnesotan defeated Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. Jim...
House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power next year to investigate the Biden administration and, in particular, the president's son. But the midterm results have emboldened a White House that has long prepared for this...
Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects
The GOP is now projected to win between 218 and 223 seats, a narrow majority. Republicans needed 218 to claim control of the House. Ballots are still being counted in a handful of close races. Though the projections indicate Republicans will prevail, their slim majority is likely to complicate House...
Republicans Lost the Races Where They Spent the Most
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. While the midterm elections dashed Republican hopes for a “red wave,” the green wave wasn’t much more kind to them either. The Daily Beast reviewed...
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
Anthony D’Esposito leads House GOP sweep on Long Island
New York's deep-blue hue turned a bit paler in the 2022 midterm elections, as Rep.-elect Anthony D'Esposito can attest. He's among three new House Republicans who will take office when the 118th Congress opens on Jan. 3, joining Reps.-elect Nick LaLota and George Santos in reclaiming territory at New York's far-eastern realm that was once strongly GOP but has become politically competitive in recent decades. Along with Rep. Andrew Garbarino, who on Nov. 8 cruised to a second two-year House term, the Long Island Republican House pickups are particularly striking since New York is ordinarily a strongly Democratic state.
Letter: A pink trickle
As I write this Sunday morning, the infamous “Red Wave” seems to have petered out to barely a pinkish trickle. Good news for this country and the majority of its people who value truth, democracy, women’s rights, human rights and who value their voting rights without fear of militia extremists patrolling polling places trying to intimidate voters. Unlike most of my fellow non GQP members however, I’m not as giddy and positive that sanity and cooperation will return soon. The voting was too close, the...
Natasha Owens Performs for Former President Donald J. Trump at the America First Experience and Gala at Mar A Lago
Natasha Owens performs at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala at the Mar A Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Former President Donald J. Trump watches Natasha Owens perform at the America First Policy Institute Experience and Gala
