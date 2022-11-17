Read full article on original website
KLTV
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
KTRE
Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition, winning thousands for adoption fees
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a child. “The Bible says that those who trust in Jesus are no longer enemies of God but friends of God and children of God,” Chris said. “So, because God’s heart is adoption, we thought one way to imitate the lord is to pursue adoption.”
KLTV
Ellen Trout Zoo to rename hippopotamus exhibit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There have been two mainstays at the Ellen Trout Zoo since it opened in 1967. The first is Barbara Trout Corbett, the granddaughter of Zoo Founder Walter Trout and the great-granddaughter of the namesake of the zoo, Ellen Trout. “She was part of the zoo the...
Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Joaquin High School football team will have a game with Beckville High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
lightandchampion.com
BRK Meats conducts groundbreaking ceremony
BRK Meats (dba Beef Producers of Texas) is a family-owned East Texas business. The company is a USDA meat processing facility in operation for more than four years in Carthage. Wednesday’s groundbreaking event was for a new harvest unit and a primal removal unit scheduled for construction in Tenaha.
KLTV
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
ketk.com
NEAL’S POV: Alto is my football state champion
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We’re right in the middle of high school football playoff season. I’ve already named my state champion: Alto. Alto is known for great football. This past year an administrator at the school committed an error...
KLTV
Corrigan-Camden season draws to an end with loss to Cooper
ATHENS, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Cooper, Corrigan’s JaVarion Williams evades not one, but two tackle attempts and runs up the field to score a touchdown. Corrigan-Camden lost the game, 40-14. We have the clip here.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
KLTV
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is planning for a new civic center. After approval from voters, the construction will be paid for by a hotel tax increase. The former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse will be transformed into the new Jacksonville Civic Center. Jacksonville residents voted in...
lightandchampion.com
Football Playoff Schedule
The Center Roughriders will meet the Aubrey Chaparrals for the area championship Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. in the Tyler Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive in Tyler. Center will be the visiting team. Tickets will be $5 for adults and students. Credit card or debit card only at the gate, no cash. The game will be streamed online at nfhsnetwork. com. Subscribe (in the upper right corner) $11.99 per month.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
KTRE
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches parks remain pretty busy throughout the year. Playgrounds are filled with children, people taking their dogs on walks, and people using the courtyards. But, there is one facility most parks across town are missing: working public restrooms. “Almost every one of our parks needs a...
KLTV
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
East Texas News
Police chase ends in Woodville
WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
Police: Nacogdoches shooting leaves woman dead at apartment complex
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced Saturday morning that a woman has been shot and killed at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Martinsville St. Officials said that around 3:45 a.m. they were responding to a 911 call about the shooting when they found the deceased victim. Nacogdoches PD said they […]
lightandchampion.com
Center takes bi-district win over Liberty-Eylau
The Center Roughriders took on the Liberty-Eylau Leopards at Hallsville in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season and came away with the victory, 67-21. In a cold and wet Friday night contest, Kaden Dixon accounted for about three-fourths of the Riders yardage and more...
East Texas couple turn themselves in after shooting incident leaves 2 children injured
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas couple turned themselves in on Monday for felony child endangerment in connection to an “accidental firearm discharge” that injured two young children. Officials said James and Sandy Stewart surrendered themselves to the sheriff’s office and were booked into the jail based on indictments related to the May […]
