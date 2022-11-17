ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen

By J.R. Stone via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uc8EL_0jDhOCpw00

Surveillance video shows an assistant manager at a fast food restaurant in Antioch being attacked last weekend as she tried to help a teen with special needs.

We've just received word that she'll lose her right eye due to the punch she took.

19-year-old Bianca Palomera immediately went into surgery to try and save her right eye after being hit while working at The Habit Burger Grill in Antioch, California last Saturday.

"When he punched me it kind of caught me by surprise," said Palomera.

Bianca is the assistant manager and noticed a man in a group bullying a special needs teenager who is related to a coworker. She says her manager told her to tell him to leave.

"That's when I stepped in, I was like, 'Hey just to let you know it's not right what you're doing. They're special needs and it's not right what you're doing'," said Bianca.

She says the man then came after her, the second punch he threw hit her in the eye.

"They kept asking me if he was wearing any rings because they didn't think that a normal punch could rupture an eye," said Bianca.

But the punch did and that emergency surgery was unsuccessful in saving her right eye.

"I've gone ahead and made the decision that it would be best to get a prosthetic eye. It could potentially attack my good eye so it would be best to just have it removed," said Bianca

"When my sister made the call and told me 'hey she's going to lose her eye, there's a big chance and she's going into emergency surgery,' that scared me," said Erica Palomera.

But the family is staying strong in hopes that police will catch the person who did this. Bianca says, she was standing up for a friend, and someone who didn't deserve to be bullied.

"Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he wasn't harmed. I think it would have been a lot harder on him if he was the one that was attacked," said Bianca.

We did reach out to The Habit Burger Grill and received the following statement:

"We were deeply saddened to learn of a violent incident that injured a team member," wrote Kathy Kwon, a spokesperson for The Habit Burger Grill. "We extend our full support to our team member as they recover, and we are fully assisting the authorities in their efforts to identify the suspected attackers."

Antioch police told ABC7 News that the case is actively being investigated.

"We are a bit limited in the information we will release at this time so as to not compromise the investigation," said a police spokesperson. They did reveal thought that they have not yet made any arrests.

There is also surveillance video of the man in question entering and leaving the restaurant but police have not said if they've been able to make contact with him.

It's unclear when Bianca will be able to work again. Because of that, her family has created a GoFundMe page that can be found here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jDhOCpw00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 33

Shaun Du Fosee
6d ago

hmmmmmm, an eye for an eye......or 20 years in prison, then half of everything he ever owns, acquires including money goes to this woman....

Reply(1)
9
Sasscrotch!
6d ago

I am very sorry for the lady..Losing an eye is a life altering experience..

Reply(2)
6
 

Comments / 0

