MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed
Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament Will Return Next Year
The Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup launched in 2022, and it will be back next year according to Tony Khan. Khan confirmed on the AEW Full Gear media call (per Fightful) that the tournament will have its second iteration in 2023. The men’s and women’s iterations of the tournament launched...
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
Billy Gunn Reveals Who He Travels With In AEW
Appearing on a recent Captain’s Corner, Billy Gunn was asked about his usual travel arrangements with AEW (per Wrestling Inc). While functioning on-screen as the man in the corner for The Acclaimed, between gigs he revealed that he doesn’t travel with them. “I travel with another guy from the office — me and QT,” Gunn stated, referencing AEW’s QT Marshall. You can see the complete episode below.
Saraya on How She Feels After Her Match at AEW Full Gear, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product
Saraya discussed her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear during the post-show media scrum. She was asked by Nick Hausman about how she felt following her victory over Dr. Britt Baker, by Mike Johnson about her feelings going into the match and being nervous, and also discussed the freedom she has in AEW, and more. Highlights from her comments are below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet & Santos Escobar Talk World Cup and More!
-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They jump right into the reveal of Kevin Owens as the 5th member of Team Drew/Brutes. -Other headlines: Shotzi has Raquel as backup which will lead to a tag match against Shayna and Ronda next week. LA Knight pissed off Bray Wyatt and bad things happened.
Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage
Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.
Cook’s AEW Full Gear 2022 Review
Hey kids! Newark, New Jersey hosts the last All Elite Wrestling PPV event of 2022. The 2021 edition of Full Gear saw the AEW World Championship change hands in the main event, as “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Kenny Omega to end their multi-year conflict. Most experts expect this year’s Full Gear to end in similar fashion, with Maxwell Jacob Friedman set to challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in front of his adoring fans. Will tonight be the night MJF reaches the top of AEW?
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
AEW News: Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy To Kick Off Full Gear, Former AEW Wrestler In Town, BJ Whitmer Helping With Women’s Matches
– It was announced on commentary during Zero Hour that the steel cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will kick off AEW Full Gear tonight. – Fightful Select reports that former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt is in town for the show tonight. – BJ Whitmer has been helping with...
AEW News: Mick Foley Consulted On Jungle Boy’s Full Gear Match, MJF’s Travel Plans, More
– Fightful Select reports that Jungle Boy contacted Mick Foley for cage match advice, according to Foley’s podcast. – The same report indicates that MJF is not scheduled to fly out of Newark, given that his home is approximately 60 miles from the city. – Anthony Bowens has maintained...
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
AR Fox Expected To Sign With AEW, Fox Comments on Fan Support
UPDATE: According to a report by Fightful Select, while AR Fox signing with AEW is not yet confirmed, AEW sources reportedly expect him to sign with the company. Also, AR Fox posted the following statement earlier today on Twitter:. “Ayo the support is crazy. Thanks to every single person. I’m...
