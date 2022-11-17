Domestic violence suspect shot dead by Redwood City police identified

Police shoot, kill man allegedly using child as human shield during domestic dispute 03:08

REDWOOD CITY -- A domestic violence suspect who was fatally shot by Redwood City police while trying to use children as a shield on Tuesday afternoon has been identified by authorities.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday said the suspect was Abran Gutierrez, 36, of San Carlos.

The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday with a 911 call to police from someone who didn't speak, but a dispatcher heard a child screaming in the background before the caller hung up, according to police. A callback to the number went to voicemail.

A cellular tower helped direct officers to the phone's location in the 1500 block of El Camino Real.

When police arrived, they found Gutierrez, a woman and three children. A police spokesperson said that when officers arrived, the suspect armed himself with a handgun and began attempting to use the children as a shield.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but before communication could be established, the officers determined that the suspect was trying to shoot the woman or the children, authorities said. Officers responded immediately "with lethal force" and the suspect was incapacitated, police said.

After the suspect was shot, police removed the loaded handgun and gave him CPR while paramedics were on the way to the scene, according to police.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman suffered injuries not related to the shooting and was also hospitalized. The children were not harmed.

No information was available about the relationship between Gutierrez and the woman and children.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department's Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.