Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
Teens Take Deputies On Wild Ride In Stolen Vehicle, Frederick County Sheriff Says
Not even stop sticks could slow down a pair of teenagers in Maryland who took police on a high-speed pursuit through Frederick County before ultimately being apprehended by investigators, officials say. Luis Eduardo Jimenez and Octavia Natasha Seeney, both 19, are facing a host of charges following an early morning...
WJLA
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
WJLA
Md. mom indicted for manslaughter after 3-year-old daughter dies in high-speed crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County woman has been indicted on charges related to the death of her three-year-old daughter in a high-speed crash in Montgomery County in May. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, of Bryans Road, Md. was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high...
WTOP
1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire
One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. The fire department said there were...
WJLA
Family, including child and cat, displaced after Montgomery County house fire
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — A family is displaced from their home Tuesday after a fire tore through a house in Wheaton-Glenmont, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said. The incident took place at a home on Saw Mill Court. Investigators said the cause was an electrical malfunction from a heated cat house on the back deck. The fire then spread to attic, causing damage in the $300,000 range.
WHSV
Woman arrested for allegedly starting laundromat fire
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office, (SCFMO) on Friday Nov. 18th, around 8:00 a.m. an employee discovered a suspicious female inside a bathroom at Johnson Laundromat in New Market, Virginia. The female allegedly threatened the employee, who left...
dcnewsnow.com
One dead after Virginia house fire
First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m. First responders were called to a fire in Fairfax County on Monday evening. They said that one resident was unaccounted for as of 11 p.m.
Loudoun County Public Schools employee charged in the assault of a student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — An employee of Loudoun County Public Schools has been arrested and charged with the assault of a student. Police say the behavioral assistant with LCPS was charged Tuesday after detectives initiated an investigation into a report that she had assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Into Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Montgomery County
Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. A black vehicle could be seen almost entirely inside the front of Bloom Medicinals on Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the...
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
WHSV
Edinburg man sentenced in 2019 murder of Valley woman
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - An Edinburg man appeared in Shenandoah County court Tuesday, Nov. 22 to offer a plea deal after he was charged in the stabbing death of a Valley woman. Cynthia Dellinger was found on her property with multiple stab wounds in Jan. 2019. Initially, Knott was charged...
WJLA
1 injured after being freed from car in Montgomery Co. rollover crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County early Monday morning, according to officials. Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews were on the scene of a rollover crash and entrapment on MidCounty Highway just before 8:40 a.m. near Goshen Road/Hidden Forest Drive.
Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
Buxton man dead, wife seriously injured following crash in Virginia
BUXTON, Maine — A man from Buxton died Saturday in a crash in Virginia, and his wife was seriously injured. Mark Fanning, 76, and his 58-year-old wife, Cynthia Fanning, were traveling in a pickup truck on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer attempted to merge onto I-81 from the I-64 interchange.
Inside Nova
Superintendent files $15M lawsuit against Fauquier Hospital claiming ‘medical negligence’ contributed to son's death
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier Hospital and three other hospital staff/agents for medical negligence, which he claims contributed to the 2021 death of his son, David Collins Jeck, who died seven days after being taken to the hospital’s emergency department. The $15 million suit,...
Two people killed in shooting in Prince William, suspect arrested at Dulles Airport
Two people and a dog are dead after a shooting in the Dumfries area of Prince William County, after which the suspect was found and arrested at Washington-Dulles International Airport, police say.
WJLA
Short nearly 200 officers, Fairfax PD staffing 'at a crisis level' ahead of holiday season
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thanksgiving tends to be one of the most dangerous and deadly times on U.S. roads due to increases in impaired drivers and reckless driving. Going into the holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department is facing a shortage of police officers – officers who are responsible for enforcing traffic laws and getting drunk drivers off the roads.
