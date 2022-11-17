ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Key gets another double-double, Ohio State beats EIU 65-43

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CR6iT_0jDhNQuf00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points, Zed Key had 10 points and 14 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Ohio State beat Eastern Illinois 65-43 on Wednesday night.

Ohio State (3-0) has won its first three games in each of the last seven seasons.

Sensabaugh scored 10 points during a 14-0 run for a 21-5 lead with 9:15 left before halftime. But the Buckeyes wouldn’t score again until Key’s dunk at 3:50 as Eastern Illinois pulled within 26-20 at the break.

Ohio State used a 9-0 run early in the second half to go ahead by double figures, 33-23, for good.

Isaac Likekele grabbed 10 rebounds as Ohio State had a 52-37 edge on the boards. Tanner Holden scored eight points to reach 1,500 for his career. Sensabaugh was 6 of 14 from the field, Justice Sueing was 2 of 10 and Ohio State shot just 40.4% from the field.

Yaakema Rose Jr. scored 17 points for Eastern Illinois (0-4).

Ohio State plays No. 17 San Diego State on Monday and then No. 7 Duke on Nov. 30.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

