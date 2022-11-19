ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

More snow is coming: What to keep in your car and how to handle the roads

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLT2s_0jDhNEZB00

* For related video, watch above .

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With heavy lake effect snow in the forecast, it’s a good time to consider what items to keep in your car in case you get stuck while driving this winter.

Even though people in Northeast Ohio are used to driving in winter weather, it’s helpful to prepare for the unexpected.

Many parents will tell you to put a blanket in your car.

If you’re stuck for any period, it can help keep you a little warmer.

AAA agrees. Their list is long but thorough.

  • Cell phone and car charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Blanket
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
  • Ice scraper/snow brush
  • Jumper cables/jump pack
  • Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
  • Tarp, raincoat and gloves
  • Shovel

Winter driving tips

Often when there is a serious winter weather event, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and first responders will urge people to stay home when they can.

That option is not available to many people who must get to work and school.

If you are driving, here are some tips to follow from ODOT .

  • Clear the snow before you go: It’s not just a slogan, it helps keep your field of vision clear and keeps the snow packed onto your car from hitting other vehicles on the road.
  • Don’t crowd the plow: Snowplows are there to do a job so everyone can get where they need to safely. Snowplow drivers have more blind spots than other vehicles. Stay at least 2 to 3 car lengths behind the plow. That will also help you avoid snow clouds from what they’re clearing on the road.
  • Don’t use cruise control
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly
  • Reduce speed
  • Give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Pulled over in Cuyahoga Falls? How to avoid a warning ahead of Christmas

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is bringing back its toys for tickets program ahead of the Christmas holiday. Mayor Don Walters announced Tuesday the department will accept a toy donation from drivers, instead of receiving a traffic warning for minor traffic offenses. Walters said eligible...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy