sfstandard.com

Labor Pains: Union Groups Couldn’t Sway SF Voters This November

In progressive San Francisco, you can count on organized labor to routinely achieve political wins. But this year was more of a mixed bag for unions, with two labor-endorsed supervisor candidates losing their races along with some consequential ballot questions. The labor losses coincide with a restless electorate that’s increasingly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Two affordable housing measures fail to pass in San Francisco

Two local housing measures that both aimed at streamlining housing production in San Francisco have failed to pass. Proposition D has 49% of voters saying yes, and Prop. E trails behind with 45.9% yes votes. Both require at least 50% affirmative votes to pass. There are currently 5,800 votes left to count from the Nov. 8 midterm election and 302,256 have been tallied already. The voter turnout is now at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sheng Thao leads Loren Taylor in latest vote count for Oakland mayor

OAKLAND -- It appears likely Sheng Thao will be the next mayor of Oakland.Thao led Loren Taylor by 680 votes in the latest ranked-choice-voting numbers released by the Alameda County elections office Friday night.The registrar of voters, Tim Dupuis, said there aren't many ballots left to count. Dupuis said there are about 2,700 vote-by-mail ballots with signature issues across all of Alameda County which have not been tallied but he did not release a number specific to the city of Oakland.Loren Taylor has not conceded. In a tweet Saturday morning, he wrote, "It is my understanding there are still...
OAKLAND, CA
mynews4.com

San Francisco launches $1,200 per month guaranteed income program for low-income transgender residents

SAN FRANCISCO (TND) — San Francisco is launching a guaranteed income program that will provide direct cash payments to financially unstable residents who identify as transgender. The program, known as Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (G.I.F.T.), provides “economically marginalized transgender people with unrestricted, monthly guaranteed income as a way...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

So now I am an ‘election denier?’

So an op-ed in the Chron says I’m an “election denier.”. I’ve been called a lot of things before, but this one’s new. I’m not alone, either; my fellow travelers in this assault of democracy are Sup. Dean Preston and Lee Hepner, a former aide to Sup. Aaron Peskin.
KQED

Pamela Price Becomes First African American Woman DA of Alameda County as Terry Wiley Concedes

Pamela Price has won the closely watched and closely contested Alameda County district attorney’s race, with opponent Terry Wiley conceding the race late Saturday. “I want to thank my family and everyone who supported me in my campaign, including my volunteers and everyone who voted for me,” Wiley said Saturday. “Although I expected a different result, I’m grateful for everyone’s support. I congratulate Pamela Price on becoming Alameda County’s first-ever African American District Attorney. I look forward to working with Pamela in her transition to District Attorney.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work

San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower

If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Joel Engardio Captures Historic Victory in SF Sunset Race

San Francisco’s Sunset District has a new political leader who stands to make history in a number of ways. The latest election results show that challenger Joel Engardio should defeat incumbent Supervisor Gordon Mar by a couple hundred votes. Engardio received 51% while Mar garnered 49%. In a text...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose won’t lose homeless funds after Newsom’s threat

San Jose and Santa Clara County won’t lose a dime after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold state funding for homeless services. Earlier this month, Newsom announced a halt to the planned distribution of $1 billion from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program because the plans presented by qualifying jurisdictions would not have done enough to reduce homelessness. The governor said funds would be on hold at least until he convened a meeting this Friday with local leaders on the state’s approach to homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA

