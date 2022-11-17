ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

bellinghammetronews.com

New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup

The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
BELLINGHAM, WA
roadtirement.com

Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish

Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
SNOHOMISH, WA
roadtirement.com

Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub

This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued in Whatcom County, 100s reported without power

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office today issued a wind advisory effective between 4am and 6pm today, Thursday, November 17th. Sustained northeast winds of 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 45mph are expected in western Whatcom County. The advisory warns the gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Cougar in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Islands' Weekly

Shining a light on overlooked little fish

Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. Have you ever seen a seabird with small, silvery and slender fish in its mouth? If you have, you have seen forage fish—most likely a Pacific sand lance. Essential players in the Salish Sea marine food web, sand lance are key prey for salmon, rockfish, seabirds, and many marine mammals. Sand lance are especially important in the diet of young salmon as they are often the first fish they can eat.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
BELLINGHAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field

A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

