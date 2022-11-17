Read full article on original website
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
bellinghammetronews.com
New Lighthouse Mission Officially Breaks Ground in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — On Thursday November 17th, 2022 a ground breaking ceremony was held for the new Lighthouse Mission building project. The ceremony was hosted at the current location on W Holly St in Bellingham. The CEO of the Bellingham Chamber of Commerce, Guy Occhiogrosso, MC’d the event. Starting out the event was an Invocation by Chris Eldrich of the Lettered Street Church, followed by the CEO/President of the Lighthouse Mission Ministries. Mayor Seth Fleetwood took the stage and thanked all of the volunteers and supporters of the new building, followed by Satpal Singh Sidhu the Whatcom County Executive and then Pastor Chris Eldrich took stage again to bless the construction site.
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
This is why Bellingham missed its community climate reduction target
If Bellingham can hit its 2030 goals, the city will not just be doing its part, but can be an example for more cities to follow.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Intersection of 44th and 196th to close Nov. 21-23 for traffic signal installation
From 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed to all northbound and southbound thru traffic for a traffic signal installation. Left turns also won’t be permitted while the work is taking place.
Looking for a cozy fireside meal? These Bellingham restaurants offer fireplace settings
Various Bellingham restaurants have a cozy fireplaces setting for your next wine night or date? See our list of locations
thenorthernlight.com
Port of Bellingham receives $3.6 million for Sea K Fish cleanup
The Port of Bellingham will receive $3.36 million from the Washington state Department of Ecology (DOE) to pay for a portion of petroleum cleanup near seafood wholesaler Starfish Inc.’s property in Blaine Harbor. The port commissioners unanimously approved funding for the site, known as the Sea K Fish property, during their November 1 meeting.
We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found
We checked prices for turkey, green beans, potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
roadtirement.com
Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub
This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued in Whatcom County, 100s reported without power
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office today issued a wind advisory effective between 4am and 6pm today, Thursday, November 17th. Sustained northeast winds of 20 to 30mph with gusts up to 45mph are expected in western Whatcom County. The advisory warns the gusty winds could blow around unsecured...
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
shorelineareanews.com
Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. But moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain...
Islands' Weekly
Shining a light on overlooked little fish
Submitted by Friends of the San Juans. Have you ever seen a seabird with small, silvery and slender fish in its mouth? If you have, you have seen forage fish—most likely a Pacific sand lance. Essential players in the Salish Sea marine food web, sand lance are key prey for salmon, rockfish, seabirds, and many marine mammals. Sand lance are especially important in the diet of young salmon as they are often the first fish they can eat.
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
KGMI
Caretaker arrested for stealing over $900,000 from Whatcom County woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An elder abuse investigation has led to the arrest of a Whatcom County man. An Adult Protective Services agent contacted deputies in September after finding evidence that an 87-year-old woman’s caretaker had stolen thousands of dollars from her. Bank records corroborated the agent’s claims, with...
whatcom-news.com
Non-injury rollover crash snarled Meridian Street traffic
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 12:30pm today, Wednesday, November 16th, due to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of W Stuart Road and Meridian Street. Initial reports from witnesses at the scene were that a vehicle had ended up on its top. As...
MyNorthwest.com
BREAKING: Plane crash in Snohomish County near Harvey Field
A plane has crashed in Snohomish County near Harvey Field. Reports began coming in around 10:40 a.m. Snohomish County Sheriff’s reports that US Highway 2 is closed from 88th to Westwick. Emergency crews are responding. Firefighters are trying to put out a fire at the crash site. It is...
