Daily Californian
3 Thanksgiving dessert recipes to bring to your next Friendsgiving
Although the Thanksgiving dinner is usually the centerpiece of any Thanksgiving meal, who says desserts shouldn’t take center stage too? With upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations happening before we leave for November’s break, here are three fall themed dessert recipes that are perfect for any Friendsgiving and are easy to make!
The homemade pie crust recipe you have to try!
If you want to step up your game this Thanksgiving, try making your own pie crust!
Need a Thanksgiving dessert shortcut? Costco has giant pecan pies that weigh more than four pounds
Alas, we have an important signal that the most wonderful time of the year is (almost) here. Costco's iconic — and positively ginormous — pecan pie has officially returned to the bakery section. Let the countdown to Turkey Day commence: T-14 days until Thanksgiving!. If you're looking for...
Delish
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Move Over Pecan Pie — Giada De Laurentiis' Chocolate Hazelnut Tart Is Stealing the Show This Year
But one area where we think...
WRAL
Krispy Kreme: $1 glazed dozen doughnuts with purchase of Thanksgiving mini pies 16-ct Nov. 18-19
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Friendsgiving by offering a $1 Original Glazed® dozen doughnuts with the purchase of a Thanksgiving mini pies doughnuts 16-count box on Nov. 18-19! The offer is valid in shop, at the drive-thru or online. Krispy Kreme introduced the all-new mini pie doughnuts for Thanksgiving including:
Delish
No-Bake Banana Caramel Pecan Pie
When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space. We love how impressive this looks once assembled, and with minimal effort!
These pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Tiff's Treats owner and cookbook author Tiffany Chen shares a recipe for pecan pie bars.
EatingWell
Guy Fieri Shares His All-Time Favorite Thanksgiving Recipe and More
If you hear "Flavortown," it's likely that only one person comes to mind: Guy Fieri. Here at EatingWell, we are longtime Fieri fans, not only because of his popular show, but also for his numerous philanthropic endeavors that range from bringing meals to those fighting wildfires or setting up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund during the pandemic. We even named him one of our 2021 American Food Heroes!
ktalnews.com
Making homemade apple pie is easy. All you need are 10 ingredients and this simple recipe
Saucy, sugary, cinnamon-laced apples, bubbling through buttery, flaky pastry— a single slice of apple pie can elicit memories of autumn festivals, the county fair, hometown parades and cozy holidays. While apple pie isn’t uniquely American, it’s still our national dessert harkening back to the culinary repertoires of Dutch, Swedish and German immigrants who brought their flaky, buttery pastry with them, and the apples used were not Johnny Appleseed’s ridiculously sour crabapples, but apples from trees that were likewise introduced to America via overseas trade...
purewow.com
Mini Pumpkin Pies
These buttery, spiced pie bites are itty-bitty but big on festive flavor. All pies are great in our book, but shrink them down and they’re even better. Think about it: You could eat one normal slice or pop three tiny bites into your mouth in rapid succession. While the 20-pound turkey and vat of stuffing are going big, these mini pumpkin pies prove that itty-bitty is better.
Homemade country-style milk bread
If you haven't ever had homemade country milk bread, you're going to be in for a real treat. Milk bread is one of my favorite breads to make and to eat. It's light, fluffy, and easy to pull apart in rich airy layers. Plus, it's absolutely yummy! It's great to serve with breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even to eat at snack time.
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason!. This comforting, pretty and very...
Gather 'Round! 4 Stellar Snack Board Creations for Easy Holiday Entertaining
Yes, this entertaining trend seems to be everywhere but we are so not bored with boards! Scroll through social media and there’s no doubt how popular cheese, charcuterie and other kinds of boards and spreads are these days. It’s easy to see why: Filled with a variety of colorful, artfully arranged components, they’re a feast for the eyes and palate.
Apple and Pumpkin Cream Puffs Recipe
Foodie Friday's Thanksgiving planning continues as we move to dessert. Wow your guests and family with something a little different from the traditional pies but with all the favorite flavors!. Apple Cream Puffs and Pumpkin Cream Puffs (Prep. time about 1 hour. Makes 18 cream puffs) For the Pâte á...
Salt & Straw Just Dropped Their Thanksgiving Ice Cream Flavors
From late fall to winter, many consumers make the switch from cold ice cream to warmer options, like coffee and hot chocolate. To confirm the drop-off of ice cream sales in the cooler months, Ice Cream Profits conducted an interview with an ice cream franchise owner. "For us, January was usually our weakest month. But there were other businesses in colder regions of the U.S. that would see their sales dip strongly until spring," he said, revealing that most consumers in the winter opt for ice cream cakes instead. Eva Balazs, director of marketing and contract sales for New York's Perry's Ice Cream, agrees: "Weather does impact ice cream sales" (via Food Business News). She added that the demand is still high enough to keep them afloat.
consumerqueen.com
This exclusive, limited-edition Ulta Caboodles Beauty Box has tons of flexible storage space. The best part? It's packed with (cab)oodles of Ulta Beauty Collection makeup! You'll find shiny lip glosses, bright eye shadows, brow powders, and more! The regular price is $29.99 ($133 value) but you'll pay just $19.99. Available in pink and lilac.
The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.
I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
newmexicomagazine.org
Pie-O-Neer Pie Crust
I include three recipes for crusts in Pie Town Pies, plus instructions on blind-baking crusts for custard or cream pies. This is the most basic recipe you can master. A tip: Every day, pie crust comes out differently. If the mixture seems too dry to hold the shape of a ball, add a little more water, but don’t add too much at a time. Most of all, have fun with it. This is your creation.
