Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to extend a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. Soybean futures fell on worries about demand as top global buyer China struggles with COVID-19 lockdowns. But corn...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms on weather worries; Black Sea export deal in focus
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday on concerns over adverse weather conditions in key exporting countries, although gains were limited following an extension of a Black Sea export deal. Corn rose for a second session while soybeans gained...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly decline on Black Sea deal extension
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for the first time in three sessions on Friday, although the market is on track to end the week in a negative territory as an extension of the Black Sea export deal eased concerns over global supply. Corn rose for a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports was extended for 120 days on Thursday. The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slides 3% on Ukraine export deal extension
* Chicago wheat down 2.7% after U.N. announces extension agreement * CBOT corn also lower as corridor set to maintain Ukraine exports * Market awaits details on extension that was widely expected (Updates with announcement of Ukraine corridor extension, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped to a 2-1/2-month low on Thursday after the United Nations announced an agreement to maintain a grain corridor for exports from war-torn Ukraine. News that the export deal will run beyond its initial period that expires on Nov. 19 also pushed corn lower as flows of Ukrainian grain will now likely continue to reach world markets in the short term. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 2.7% at $7.96-1/2 a bushel by 0957 GMT, after falling earlier in the session to its lowest since Sept. 1. The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which has allowed some 10 million tonnes of grain to be shipped from Ukrainian ports since August. Ukraine and Turkey said the agreement would extend the corridor for another 120 days, while Russia's deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying Moscow was not going "to cut off" the corridor deal. "The renewal of the deal is going to put some extra pressure on wheat, although most of the market had been banking on an extension," a European trader said. "Corn prices could be pressured as the renewal of the deal will allow several million tonnes more corn to reach the market." Expectations had grown in the past week that the corridor deal would hold, with a U.N. source saying on Wednesday there were reasons to be "cautiously optimistic" about a renewal. With the extension priced in by investors to some extent, attention may turn to other unresolved issues including fertiliser exports. Ukraine has been seeking a one-year extension and the inclusion of the major port of Mykolaiv, while Russia has been striving to boost its grain and fertiliser exports. "It was in the interest of all the parties to reach an agreement," Nathan Cordier, analyst with consultancy Agritel, said. "A renewal was largely priced in by the market, but there are still negotiations taking place on questions like the one-year extension." Euronext December wheat fell in early trade to a new 2-1/2-month low of 314.75 euros a tonne, before paring losses to hold above the 315 euro chart support level. Prices at 0957 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 795.50 -22.00 -2.69 770.75 3.21 CBOT corn 656.25 -9.00 -1.35 593.25 10.62 CBOT soy 1418.75 -10.50 -0.73 1339.25 5.94 Paris wheat 315.75 -4.00 -1.25 276.75 14.09 Paris maize 302.75 -4.75 -1.54 226.00 33.96 Paris rape 610.50 -5.75 -0.93 754.00 -19.03 WTI crude oil 84.99 -0.60 -0.70 75.21 13.00 Euro/dlr 1.04 0.00 -0.35 1.1368 -8.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)
Agriculture Online
Russia confirms extension of Black sea grain deal, without any changes
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has confirmed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal for 120 days starting from Nov. 18, without any changes to the current one, it said in a statement on Thursday. Moscow presumes that the Russian concerns related to easier conditions for...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-UN hopes Russian fertiliser cargo can show the way to ease port backlog
(Recasts headline, adds bullets, adds details on sanctions, shipments) GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A shipment next week of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi could set an example and help to ease a 300,000-tonne backlog in European ports, a U.N. official said on Friday as the body addresses Russian concerns that threaten a Black Sea grains export deal.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 1-3 cents, wheat steady-up 3 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel. * Mild bargain buying expected in wheat...
Agriculture Online
Russia won't 'chop up' Black Sea grain deal - TASS cites foreign ministry official
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia is not prepared to "chop up" the Black Sea grain deal, but a relaxation of sanctions on its own agricultural and fertiliser exports are a vital part of the deal, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's deputy foreign minister as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Black Sea grain export deal extended, but Russia wants more on fertiliser exports
Black Sea deal helps easing global food price crisis. Moscow wants removal of obstacles to grain, fertiliser exports. (Adds comments from Ukrainian president) Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products from Black Sea ports was extended for four months on Thursday, though Russia said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in September
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in September fell to 46.6% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Sep-2022 Aug-2022 Sep-2021 Total Shipments 1,968,237 1,973,256 1,992,551 Main Ingredients Corn 46.6% 47.1% 46.8% Sorghum 1.0% 1% 1.1% Wheat 2.1% 2% 2.1% Barley 4.0% 4.1% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-UN plans further Russian fertiliser exports to Africa, upbeat on ammonia pipeline
GENEVA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A U.N. official on Friday said she hoped that a shipment of Russian fertiliser exports to Malawi would lead to a further easing of a 300,000 tonne backlog in European ports, as the global body works to address Russian concerns that have threatened a Black Sea grains export deal.
Agriculture Online
Argentina exchange says rain needed soon to avert soy planting cuts
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Argentina farmers could reduce the area they plant with soy if more rain does not bring relief to drought-plagued farmlands soon, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said Thursday as it forecast moderate showers in parts of the country's farm belt. A prolonged drought has...
Agriculture Online
India wheat area so far rises 15% y/y on record prices
MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 10.1 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 15% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased area under rapeseed, the key winter-sown...
