Lexington Fire Department donates SUV to Neon after July flooding damages equipment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Fire Department donated an SUV to the Neon Volunteer Fire Department following the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky earlier this year that destroyed some of their equipment. The flooding left the NVFD short seven fire apparatus, putting a significant strain on its response...
Residents call for safety improvements after fatal McClelland Circle wreck
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are expressing their concern about the safety of a major traveled road in the city. Monday, a University of Kentucky student was killed at the intersection of McClelland Circle and Seminole Trail. On a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, hundreds of residents posted their experiences and demands when it comes to improving the road’s safety.
Traffic safety advocate raises concerns of Kentucky road where 17-year-old lost her life
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been one week since a car accident claimed the life of a Lexington high school student. State police say Maci Wyan was killed when lost control of her car and drove into the Kentucky River. And now, a traffic safety advocate is raising concerns...
LEXPARK Food for Fines program returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LEXPARK) is bringing back its Food for Fines program again, where you can donate canned food in return for money off citations. According to a Facebook post from LEXPARK, the program beings Monday, Nov. 21 and ends Friday, Dec....
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a 34-year-old woman from...
Fayette County substitute teachers could soon be making close to $200 per day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Substitute teachers in Fayette County could soon make nearly $200 per day. As Friday is “National Substitute Educators Day”, it marks just 10 days before the Fayette County School Board will vote on giving raises to substitute teachers’ day rates. The...
Danville Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Danville Independent Schools will close two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from Danville Independent School District, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving break.
Celebrating a beloved Lexington Humane Society pup despite sad milestone
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Almost three years ago, the Lexington Humane Society got a new four-legged friend by the name of Ginny. The black pit bull came to the shelter as a stray, with hopes of getting adopted. Unfortunately, 1,000 days later, Ginny is still in the humane society’s care which isn’t ideal.
Fayette County Schools begins holiday toy drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can give back to children in the Fayette County School system this holiday season. All six high schools are collecting toys for the third annual FCPS Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive started after the sudden passing of Superintendent Manny Caulk and continues to grow...
700 Thanksgiving meal boxes delivered to local families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered at God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington on Saturday morning. It’s the 29th year of the non-profit’s Sharing Thanksgiving program. The program helps local families, who have been referred by community agencies, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home. Saturday,...
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
Cryptid Con returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crypto enthusiasts around the country are in Lexington this weekend for Cryptid Con. The two-day event is at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center. It celebrates the world of crypto zoology, or the study of unknown creatures, like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and other legends. The...
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
Bluegrass Bully Rescue hosts “Howlidays” adoption event
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One dog rescue non-profit in Lexington held its “Howlidays” Adoption event Saturday at Rock House Brewing. Bluegrass Bully Rescue is a volunteer-ran, foster-based rescue which serves central Kentucky. The adoption event included pictures with Santa, a silent auction, and the chance to meet some of...
UK HealthCare sees increase in suicidal teenagers seeking care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent study found that about 15% of Kentucky high school students have seriously considered suicide within a 12-month period. Local health leaders and mental health counselors are encouraging parents and students to speak up about concerns, to potentially save a life. It’s a tough time...
BCTC announces investments in scholarships for Scott Co. students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bluegrass Community and Technical College will be able to provide new scholarships to Scott County students after investments from multiple entities, totaling $450,000. The county is donating $250,000 and the City of Georgetown is adding $200,000, which will go specifically to the Scott County Dual...
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck
Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown …. Concerns raised after UK student dies in Georgetown wreck. Nov. 17: Porch pirates, hearing loss, and a deal …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov....
