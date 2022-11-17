ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

H-E-B, Hill Country Fare ground beef products recalled for possible foreign matter

By Julianna Russ
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3BCH_0jDhLXAA00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, H-E-B issued a statement after Tyson Foods Inc., an H-E-B supplier, recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility.

The recall was used due to the potential of foreign matter or mirror-like material contaminating the products, it said.

“This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas,” H-E-B said.

According to the statement from H-E-B, the affected products from Tyson Foods have a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, 2022.

H-E-B said, as of Wednesday, there were no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank

Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy