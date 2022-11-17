'Not a good message': Sacramento-area veterans, active military losing major benefit with McClellan Park BX closing

Read full article on original website
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
KCRA.com
California's Native American tribes are using cultural burns to help prevent wildfires
Northern California's fire season might be over, but the hard work is just beginning. Fire crews plan on spending the next few months to try and eliminate the fuels responsible for making recent wildfires so fierce. "That’s the effort that Cal Fire is working on now outside of the fire...
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
KCRA.com
1,000 Stockton families given Thanksgiving groceries as inflation tightens during holiday season
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Thanksgiving approaches, inflation is hiking food prices across the country – to help, a Northern California church gave away groceries for 1,000 local families. Hundreds of cars lined the Oasis Church parking lot Saturday morning, many of which arrived before sunrise. Each car represented...
KCRA.com
One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says
RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
Pete Buttigieg delivers $150 million for new California port of entry
"We're investing in land ports of entry, ensuring safety and securing a stronger supply chain and that's especially true in this region, one of the nation's busiest and most economically and significant land ports."
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Nov. 18-20
From one of the largest Mandarin festivals to holiday displays and musicals to the Causeway Classic, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
KCRA.com
Explosion rocks Sacramento neighborhood, police say 'small device' detonated at Z'berg Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For people who live near Sacramento’s Z'berg Park, a Thursday night explosion was nearly impossible to miss. “All of a sudden, we just heard this loud bang. It kind of startled all of us,” said William Brannigan, who heard the explosion and lives nearby.
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
Numerous animals recovered as ‘diesel release’ cleanup continues at Tanzanite Park in Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Office of Spill Prevention and Response have recovered numerous animals from the Tanzanite Park area as cleanup continues in the pond. On Tuesday, Tanzanite Community Park was closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. According to the Oiled […]
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
CHP: Man killed crossing Highway 50 from center divide in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after California Highway Patrol said he decided to cross Highway 50 in Sacramento. Crossing Highway 50 near 16th Street, the man was struck and killed by a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to officers. The driver involved called...
