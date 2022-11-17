Read full article on original website
WVNews
Santa Claus helping West Virginia families count down to Christmas at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The holiday shopping season at Meadowbrook Mall officially began Saturday with the arrival of Santa Claus. He was escorted to a comfy chair by the Bridgeport High School marching band, which performed a rendition of "Joy to the World."
WVNews
Oh, the blessings that abound in West Virginia
As we enter the week of Thanksgiving, many of us will be giving thanks for the blessings that abound in our individual lives, as well we should. But let us also take time to be thankful for those other blessings in our lives which may not be familial by blood but definitely impact the way our lives play out.
WVNews
History Repeats: DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they will work quickly to implement recommended changes to the agency. But if state residents think they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking last week during...
WVNews
Deer hunting provides annual boost to West Virginia's economy, businesses
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the biggest outdoor traditions in West Virginia is back starting Monday. Buck firearms season for antlered deer will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, during which time thousands of hunters will take to the woods in hopes of dragging or driving a buck out of the woods.
WVNews
Confidence & security: West Virginia elections are a model for other states
Congratulations, West Virginia! Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on Election Night. We did so by leveraging technology, conducting extensive training, and following the law. Consider that vote counting continued in other states more...
WVNews
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
WVNews
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second...
WVNews
'Boring' is better for government
As he stumped for re-election in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
