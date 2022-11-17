ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Oh, the blessings that abound in West Virginia

As we enter the week of Thanksgiving, many of us will be giving thanks for the blessings that abound in our individual lives, as well we should. But let us also take time to be thankful for those other blessings in our lives which may not be familial by blood but definitely impact the way our lives play out.
History Repeats: DHHR recommendations similar to previous efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said they will work quickly to implement recommended changes to the agency. But if state residents think they’ve heard that before, they’d be right. Speaking last week during...
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday. Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second...
'Boring' is better for government

As he stumped for re-election in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
