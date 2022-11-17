ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Misfit Boxing 3 Results: Rahman vs. Hardy

MMA Fighting has Misfit Boxing 3 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night. In the main event, Hasim Rahman will square off against former UFC fighter Greg Hardy in a heavyweight contest. Rahman will take on the...
AUSTIN, TX
Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bellator 288 Results: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 fight card Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson rematch in a fight for the belt and winner of the $1 million light heavyweight grand prix. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental headbutt from Anderson at Bellator 277.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February

Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights

Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
AUSTIN, TX
Natália Silva scores spinning back kick to the face finish at UFC Vegas 65 | Video

Women’s flyweight Natália Silva extended her winning streak to eight consecutive fights at UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday finishing Tereza Bledá in highlight reel fashion. The ladies kicked off the fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was Bledá’s octagon debut after making her way to the fight promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series. It didn’t go well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSI shoots down Tyron Woodley callout: ‘You haven’t won a fight since 2018’

Tyron Woodley may have picked a fight with the wrong social media personality. The former UFC welterweight champion has renewed his efforts to land a boxing match with YouTube rapper-turned-boxer, claiming in a tweet that KSI is backing out of a fight after past negotiations. In a tweet, Woodley presented what is allegedly a contract for a bout with KSI that would have required Woodley to limited rehydration between weigh-ins and fight night.
KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing bout announced for MF & DAZN X Series 004 on Jan. 14

KSI and Dillon Danis are bringing their beef to the ring. A day after the two social media stars were caught in a heated scuffle that also involved fighter Anthony Taylor, it was announced on Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 3 broadcast that KSI and Danis are scheduled to fight on Jan. 14 at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’

Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
Killys Mota

Killys Mota def. Jairo Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Get Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 event on Friday in Chicago. Watch Bellator 288 live stream online to catch early Bellator action Friday afternoon. +. LIVE! Watch Bellator 288 Free ‘Prelims’ Right Here.
Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez set for UFC 284

Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Alex Perez look to get back into title contention when the UFC returns to Australia in February. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Kara-France and Perez will compete at UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia (due to the time difference, the pay-per-view card will air stateside on Feb. 11). MMA Junkie was first to report the bout.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Results – 11/19/22

UFC held their Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac event live on November 19th, 2022 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was pulled on Saturday after Derrick Lewis was unable to compete due to illness. The new main event for the event featured a light heavyweight matchup between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
LAS VEGAS, NV

