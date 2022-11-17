Read full article on original website
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov dominates Patricky Freire to win Bellator lightweight championship
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Freire to win the Bellator lightweight championship. Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Freire via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–44, 50–44), at Bellator 288 on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. “Thank you so much, everybody. I don’t...
MMA Fighting
Misfit Boxing 3 Results: Rahman vs. Hardy
MMA Fighting has Misfit Boxing 3 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night. In the main event, Hasim Rahman will square off against former UFC fighter Greg Hardy in a heavyweight contest. Rahman will take on the...
MMA Fighting
Video: Islambek Baktybek Uulu lands perfectly timed soccer kick knockout to win Octagon heavyweight title
Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan. In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak. Watch the unbelievable finish above. Baktybek Uulu started...
MMAmania.com
Live: UFC Vegas 65 early weigh ins video results | Lewis vs. Spivac
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 265-pound showdown between Top 15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, also featuring a hard-hitting light heavyweight co-headliner between veteran bruisers Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 288 Results: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2
MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 fight card Friday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the main event, Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson rematch in a fight for the belt and winner of the $1 million light heavyweight grand prix. Their first bout ended in a no-contest after an accidental headbutt from Anderson at Bellator 277.
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
MMAWeekly.com
Natália Silva scores spinning back kick to the face finish at UFC Vegas 65 | Video
Women’s flyweight Natália Silva extended her winning streak to eight consecutive fights at UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday finishing Tereza Bledá in highlight reel fashion. The ladies kicked off the fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was Bledá’s octagon debut after making her way to the fight promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series. It didn’t go well.
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 predictions -- Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 2: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull appear to have their backs against the wall at Bellator 288 against challengers Corey Anderson and Usman Nurmagomedov, respectively. Both titleholders are on track to enter the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night as underdogs. Nemkov (15-2, 1...
MMA Fighting
KSI shoots down Tyron Woodley callout: ‘You haven’t won a fight since 2018’
Tyron Woodley may have picked a fight with the wrong social media personality. The former UFC welterweight champion has renewed his efforts to land a boxing match with YouTube rapper-turned-boxer, claiming in a tweet that KSI is backing out of a fight after past negotiations. In a tweet, Woodley presented what is allegedly a contract for a bout with KSI that would have required Woodley to limited rehydration between weigh-ins and fight night.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 65 preview show: Do-or-die for Derrick Lewis in heavyweight division?
Popular UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis admits he has his back against the wall ahead of his UFC Vegas 65 main event bout with Serghei Spivac, but is it a do-or-die fight for “The Black Beast” in terms of being a contender in the division?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck,...
MMA Fighting
KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing bout announced for MF & DAZN X Series 004 on Jan. 14
KSI and Dillon Danis are bringing their beef to the ring. A day after the two social media stars were caught in a heated scuffle that also involved fighter Anthony Taylor, it was announced on Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 3 broadcast that KSI and Danis are scheduled to fight on Jan. 14 at the MF & DAZN X Series 004 pay-per-view event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
MMA Fighting
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira says Israel Adesanya should thank referee for ‘saving your life’ at UFC 281
Alex Pereira wasn’t happy with the things Israel Adesanya has said about the stoppage by referee Marc Goddard in their UFC 281 title fight, which went down this past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Poatan” took on Instagram on Friday to respond to comments made by...
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
MMA Fighting
Killys Mota
Killys Mota def. Jairo Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Get Bellator 288 results for the Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 event on Friday in Chicago. Watch Bellator 288 live stream online to catch early Bellator action Friday afternoon. +. LIVE! Watch Bellator 288 Free ‘Prelims’ Right Here.
MMA Fighting
Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez set for UFC 284
Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Alex Perez look to get back into title contention when the UFC returns to Australia in February. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Kara-France and Perez will compete at UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia (due to the time difference, the pay-per-view card will air stateside on Feb. 11). MMA Junkie was first to report the bout.
bodyslam.net
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Results – 11/19/22
UFC held their Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac event live on November 19th, 2022 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was pulled on Saturday after Derrick Lewis was unable to compete due to illness. The new main event for the event featured a light heavyweight matchup between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
UFC Fight Night 215: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba odds, picks and predictions
In a light heavyweight bout on the main card, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 215 at the UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 215: Nzechukwu vs. Cutelaba odds, and make our expert picks and predictions.
