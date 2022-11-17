Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - All 32 Ominous Stake Locations
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have Ominous Stakes planted all over the Paldea region for players to find, collect and unlock what is behind these mysterious vault Doors. Here are all the Ominous Stake Locations in Paldea and the Shrine locations. 00:00:05 - Purple Ominous Stake Locations. 00:02:18 - Yellow Ominous...
IGN
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
IGN
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
IGN
How to Evolve Pawmo, Bramblin, and Rellor - New Evolution Method
There’s a new evolution method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that’s used to evolve three different new Pokemon - the Electric/Fighting-type Pawmo, the Bug-type Rellor, and the Grass/Ghost-type Bramblin. Here’s exactly what you need to do to evolve these three Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. How to...
IGN
How to Evolve Charcadet into Armarouge and Ceruledge
Charcadet is the pre-evolution to Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The little Pokemon evolves only when holding a particular item. The Auspicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, and the Malicious Armor is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, so Charcadet's evolutions are also version exclusives. Read on to see how to evolve Charcadet into either Armarouge or Ceruledge depending on version - the method is largely the same!
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Don't Include Pokérus
It's seemingly official: Pokérus is gone. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just released on Thursday, but players are already discovering the rare, fictional disease is not present in the new games. Pokérus was first introduced in Gen 2 Pokémon games. The status is essentially a virus; it infects any...
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
IGN
7 Things to Do First - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives you a whole new region to explore, and as soon as you step outside, all of Paldea is your Cloyster. But, there are definitely a few things you should consider - especially if you want to make exploring the most rewarding and fun it can be. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the whole game).
IGN
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
IGN
Once Human - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show Preview 2023
Check out the latest trailer for Once Human, coming to PC. Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival game set in a strange, post-apocalyptic future. Unite with friends to fight monstrous enemies, uncover secret plots, compete for resources, and build your own territory. Once, you were merely human. Now, you have the power to remake the world.
IGN
South Province (Area One) Trainer Battles
The South Province Area One in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is located south of Mesagoza and is home to trainer battles you need to finish to get rewards from the Pokemon League Rep. As this is still near the starting area, the battles here will involve low-level pokemon from other trainers.
IGN
Waking Oni Games discusses IGN Plus Game of The Month Onsen Master
If you are a fan of bizarre games (as we are), we've got a fun premise for you: What if you could run a spa for spirits? Waking Oni Games' "Onsen Master" charges you with bathing yokai, so Derrick Fields, studio founder and designer, answers questions and explains the inspiration, goals, and cultural fusion it brings to bear.
IGN
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
IGN
Organs Please - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
In Organs Please, you will oversee the Factory – constructing components for the Ark and managing employees. Your job is to make sure the Ark is completed in time, while balancing the various (deadly) requests of several factions vying for power, and recycling incompetent workers to use their body parts as resources. Organs Please is available now on Steam Early Access.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
IGN
How I Beat Elden Ring's Malenia Using a Dance Pad
Twitch streamer MissMikkaa recently managed to defeat Malenia, considered to be Elden Ring's most difficult boss. And she did it using only a dance pad. Here's how MissMikkaa pulled off this incredible feat.
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of November 18-22
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including The Queenbreaker, Lucky Pants, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Chromatic Fire.
IGN
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
