San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Driving on US 277 From Christoval South Can Cost You

The State of Texas has a lot of requirements for those who drive motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers must be reasonably licensed. We must maintain our cars in a safe manner. Every year, vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. The items checked in the examination for a typical passenger automobile in the state include the steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, tail lamps, and more.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator

SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
SAN ANGELO, TX

