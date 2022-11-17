Read full article on original website
Free haircuts, hygiene kits, clothes and more available to San Angelo's homeless community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 150-200 people in San Angelo are currently part of the homeless population. With these numbers in mind, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its monthly 'Homeless Navigation Day' event to offer services and supplies to those who might need them. The event...
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
Who pays for damages caused by fiber installation?
With fiber being installed across San Angelo, you may have noticed an increase in the instances of damage to property and roadways. Who pays for it?
Driving on US 277 From Christoval South Can Cost You
The State of Texas has a lot of requirements for those who drive motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers must be reasonably licensed. We must maintain our cars in a safe manner. Every year, vehicles registered in Texas are required to pass an annual inspection to ensure compliance with safety standards. The items checked in the examination for a typical passenger automobile in the state include the steering, seat belts, brakes, tires, tail lamps, and more.
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
What Are The Most Common Last Names in Tom Green County?
Having a common last night can be a good thing or a bad thing. It can be a bad thing when FBI agents show up with a subpoena for someone with your exact name, but it's not you. Since FBI agents hear the "that's not me" excuse all the time, you can imagine how hard it was for me to prove I was not the one who needed to be in handcuffs.
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
How Secret Tunnels, Intrigue and Illicit History Define San Angelo
Under the streets of San Angelo lie secrets. These secrets are as winding and mysterious as the many tunnels that have been discovered. Some of these tunnels have garnered international discussion. Sure, there are those who say San Angelo is a quiet city. Its history is quite different. Some of...
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
Christoval man arrested for allegedly photographing woman in bathroom
A Christoval man is facing up to two years in state prison and sex offender status after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly photographing a woman in a bathroom.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 18, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday November 16th
A Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake in West Texas this afternoon as the 3rd strongest earthquake measured in the state shook much of the area, including here in the Concho Valley.
