WTOK-TV
Unseasonable cold air remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are headed into the weekend, but very cold air remain over the area. We woke up to temperatures in the mid to lower 20s. Shivering cold temperatures will last through the 7 am hour this morning. Not warming up much at all as we step through the day. Upper 40s can be expected by 9 am. Clouds will build in around lunchtime today. High temperatures are in the mid 50s.
WTOK-TV
A nice cool sunny day awaits
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to Friday, and it was very cold out there to start off the morning. There is high pressure sitting to the west of us keeping us dry from rain and skies clear. High temperatures today are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, but it remain chilly all day.
WTOK-TV
Keep the heat cranked up because the COLD sticks around
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Just so you know, winter “officially” begins on December 21st. Many of you are probably wondering if Mother Nature got the seasons mixed up since it has been rather wintry with this recent cold snap. Regardless, the cold weather isn’t going anywhere any time...
WTOK-TV
Look up overnight, you may see a shooting star IF you can brave the cold
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Leonid Meteor shower is in its peak, and best viewing will be late tonight through before dawn on Friday morning. Some moonlight may hinder your view, but away from city lights is the best place to be to increase your chances of seeing a shooting star. Under ideal conditions, there’s the possibility of seeing 10-15 meteors per hour.
breezynews.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian firefighter injured
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian firefighter was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured in a house fire. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier said firemen responded to a fire in the 300 block of 5th Ave. 5:00 a.m. He said firefighters were inside of the home when a flashover happened. A flashover is basically when the temperature rapidly increases and everything suddenly ignites. The injured firefighter suffered second degree burns to his hands but is expected to be okay.
Meridian, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Meridian. The Southeast Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 19, 2022, 06:00:00.
WTOK-TV
Scott Central puts together a shutout, ending Philadelphia’s playoff run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scott Central beat Philadelphia 55-0 on Friday night at Philadelphia High in the Quarterfinal of the MHSAA 2A Football Playoffs. The Rebels started off hot and did not look back, their first play was a deep ball from Quez Goss to Javieon Butler down the sideline.
wcbi.com
Farmer’s Market opens for Louisville community
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just in time for the holiday cooking, folks in Winston County have a new place to source fresh food. It’s one of the ironies of life in Mississippi. In a state where agriculture is one of the leading industries, many people, especially in rural areas, suffer from food insecurity.
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
WTOK-TV
Rockets lose to West Point in 34-33 heartbreaker
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets lose to West Point 34-33 in the third round of the MHSAA Playoffs. This was a rematch of last year’s MHSAA playoffs that Neshoba Central lost by six points and looked to get some revenge. The Rockets started off hot in the second quarter as a drive was capped off by Mehki Gaddis scoring a 50 yard rushing touchdown to get the first points of the game.
WTOK-TV
Home Instead kicks off its Be a Santa to a Senior program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local senior home care company in Meridian is working to speard some holiday cheer to some in the elderly community. Home Instead is kicking off its Be a Santa to a Senior prgram, where community members can give a holiday gift to an older adult.
kicks96news.com
Minor Crash, Domestic Disturbance, and more in Leake
2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured. 3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd. 3:38 p.m. – Carthage...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds
Funeral Services for Mrs. Eleanor Marie Koch Gearlds will begin at 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Robert Barham Familiy Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Tony Gearlds officiating. Interment will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Union, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
