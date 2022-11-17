Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
Ryan Day hypes up mammoth Ohio State football showdown vs. Michigan with scorching 5-word message
All eyes next Saturday will be on Columbus. With the Ohio State Buckeyes staying undefeated and the Michigan Wolverines also spotless this season after everything that happened in Week 12, college football fans will be treated to a bigger than usual Ohio State football-Michigan football showdown in Columbus in Week 13.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s hilariously petty move amid lingering Pete Carroll beef
It looks like the beef between Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t going to end any time soon. In fact, Wilson appeared to take a subtle shot at Carroll after the Seahawks tactician threw a shade at him over his refusal to wear a play-calling wristband during his time […] The post Broncos star Russell Wilson’s hilariously petty move amid lingering Pete Carroll beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford was seen heading to the locker room after picking up an injury in Week 11 vs. the New Orleans Saints. It’s a major concern for Rams fans, who saw their star quarterback get sandwiched by a pair of Saints defenders on a devastating hit just after halftime. Per Adam […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford exits vs. Saints after suffering worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys
While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game. Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Monday Night Football ESPN analysts bury Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in pregame show
The Arizona Cardinals entered the 2022 season with high hopes after they finished last season with an 11-6 record and a trip to the NFC Wild Card round before bowing to eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. However, the season just hasn’t gone according to plan for the Cardinals. Through 11 games, they have mustered a mere 4-7 record, their latest effort being a 38-10 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers without the services of their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, due to hamstring problems.
Bo Nix gets key injury update for Oregon football clash vs. Utah
The Oregon Ducks have a critical matchup on the slate for Saturday against the Utah Utes, but they may be forced to go to battle without star quarterback Bo Nix. The Heisman hopeful is currently nursing an ankle injury that he sustained during the loss against Washington last week. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the […] The post Bo Nix gets key injury update for Oregon football clash vs. Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sauce Gardner, Jets players appear to take shot at Zach Wilson with Twitter likes
The New York Jets suffered one of the most painful losses in franchise history on Monday, falling 10-3 to the New England Patriots courtesy of a last-second punt return touchdown. It was an abysmal performance from the Jets’ offense, though, if you ask Zach Wilson, he might not agree with that sentiment. After shockingly deflecting blame over the lackluster performance away from himself after the Week 11 loss, some of Wilson’s teammates didn’t appear too thrilled. Sauce Gardner and John Franklin Myers were both seen liking some rather cryptic tweets, indicating they had issues with Wilson’s performance and subsequent comments.
Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a much needed victory in Week 11 over the Denver Broncos, and much of it was due to a strong outing from Derek Carr. Carr led the Raiders on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before promptly getting the ball to start overtime and quickly […] The post Derek Carr reacts to Antonio Brown’s meme after beating Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
