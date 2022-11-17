Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
FOX Carolina
Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation. According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Russell Laffitte, former South Carolina bank CEO, found guilty in federal fraud trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of fraud in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools honor military families
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County public schools encouraged students and staff to wear purple in celebration of the month for military families, on Friday. A few years ago, the school district worked with South Carolina’s department of education to establish purple star school districts to encourage ‘military friendly’ standards, and the school district was the first in the state to be recognized with this distinction.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina taking a beating this flu season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After flu cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is surging ahead of Thanksgiving – with Georgia and South Carolina among the hardest-hit states. Officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100...
marijuanamoment.net
Medical And Recreational Marijuana Legalization Have Majority Support In South Carolina, Poll Finds
More than three in four South Carolina adults, including a majority of Republicans, support medical marijuana legalization, a new poll found. And a slimmer majority in the state backs adult-use legalization as well. The new survey results come months after a medical cannabis bill passed the South Carolina Senate only...
WRDW-TV
Speaker David Ralston lies in state at the Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians continue to mourn the loss of a beloved and influential Georgia political leader. Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston now lies in state at the state Capitol. His casket arrived Tuesday morning ahead of a special ceremony and funeral.
SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
CPD: Parents arrested for leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to CPD, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2:00 p.m. on November 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A […]
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
South Carolina Taxpayers May Be Getting a Bonus Tax Rebate
Some South Carolina residents will have a little extra money to spend this holiday season in the form of bonus tax rebates. The state’s Department of Revenue announced on Twitter on Nov. 14 that it has begun issuing state tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible for the rebates.
WRDW-TV
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
WRDW-TV
Early voting extended to Nov. 27 in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension in the Georgia Senate runoff. It was a unanimous vote to extend early voting to Nov. 27. Early voting will be held at the four main early voting locations from...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
WRDW-TV
Warnock has slight edge over Walker in AARP runoff poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the first major public opinion polls in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff has been released, with Raphael Warnock opening up a narrow lead over Republican Herschel Walker. The Nov. 11-17 poll, commissioned by the AARP and conducted by Fabrizio Ward & Impact...
