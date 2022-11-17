ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 6

Related
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Middle school teacher in Greenwood County charged, district confirms

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 52 announced that a teacher assigned to Edgewood Middle School was recently charged by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately until further investigation. According to officials, they will continue cooperating fully with...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County schools honor military families

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County public schools encouraged students and staff to wear purple in celebration of the month for military families, on Friday. A few years ago, the school district worked with South Carolina’s department of education to establish purple star school districts to encourage ‘military friendly’ standards, and the school district was the first in the state to be recognized with this distinction.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina taking a beating this flu season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After flu cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is surging ahead of Thanksgiving – with Georgia and South Carolina among the hardest-hit states. Officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Speaker David Ralston lies in state at the Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgians continue to mourn the loss of a beloved and influential Georgia political leader. Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston now lies in state at the state Capitol. His casket arrived Tuesday morning ahead of a special ceremony and funeral.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
WRDW-TV

Early voting extended to Nov. 27 in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections met Monday morning to decide on an early voting extension in the Georgia Senate runoff. It was a unanimous vote to extend early voting to Nov. 27. Early voting will be held at the four main early voting locations from...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Warnock has slight edge over Walker in AARP runoff poll

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the first major public opinion polls in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff has been released, with Raphael Warnock opening up a narrow lead over Republican Herschel Walker. The Nov. 11-17 poll, commissioned by the AARP and conducted by Fabrizio Ward & Impact...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy