Two men killed in Fresno County crash identified. It was a car vs. big rig collision

Two people killed in a crash on a rural road when a big rig driver ran a stop sign were identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

Gerardo Garcia, 28, of Caruthers was the driver in a Toyota Camry and Rafael Hernandez, 68, of Fresno was a passenger in the big rig when the vehicles collided about 7 a.m. Monday in the area of Kamm and Jameson avenues north of Burrel, the coroner confirmed.

The big rig was traveling north on Jameson and failed to stop at the intersection with Kamm, the California Highway Patrol said. Garcia in the Camry had the right-of-way and Kamm does not have a stop sign there.

The Toyota was launched about 40 feet into a vineyard as it overturned in the fatal crash, CHP said. The big rig also rolled onto its side.

Garcia and Hernandez were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The other person in the truck was flown to Community Regional Medical Center.

Neither occupant in the truck was wearing a seatbelt, CHP said.

A hazardous material crew was called to the scene to clean up potentially hazardous material, which was determined to be diesel fuel, CHP said.

California Highway Patrol officers investigate a big rig crash where two people died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. MIKE SALAS/CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL